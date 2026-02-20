DVSA Updates HGV and PSV Inspection Manual for 2026

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has released updated versions of the Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Inspection Manuals that will apply from 1 April 2026, marking an important development for fleet operators, transport managers and maintenance teams across Great Britain. These updates form part of the DVSA’s ongoing commitment to improving safety standards, clarifying inspection processes and embracing technological change across the commercial vehicle sector.
The updated inspection manual, published on the official GOV.UK platform, outline the latest inspection requirements and have been released alongside revised copies that will replace previous versions of the guidance used for annual MOT tests and roadside examinations. They detail standards for acceptable reasons for failure, defect categorisation, and procedures inspectors must follow when assessing HGVs and PSVs.
One of the main highlights of the 2026 updates is enhanced clarity and structure in how inspections are documented and carried out. While the core testing structure remains consistent with past editions, the new manuals reflect refinements to several key areas that align inspection criteria with modern vehicle design and operator expectations. This is particularly relevant as vehicle technology continues to evolve and fleets become increasingly reliant on advanced systems.
In practical terms, the manuals with effect from April 2026 include updated guidance on how inspectors should assess components such as sideguards, brake systems and other safety critical features. The revisions also include corrections and clarifications that help operators and inspectors interpret requirements consistently. For example, there is greater focus on how load indexes are applied to GB plated weights and clearer instructions on corrosion assessment, which have been highlighted in recent revisions.
These changes are not limited to formatting or organisational improvements. They also ensure that inspection criteria reflect current best practice and statutory considerations. For instance, the updated manuals now include detailed sections outlining the interpretation of terms used throughout the documents, helping reduce ambiguity for those responsible for compliance. They also reflect updated understanding of materials, inspection techniques and applicable regulatory references.
Operators and technicians are advised to familiarise themselves with the revisions early. Although the DVSA has not explicitly outlined new “penalty”-driven changes in this release, the updates can influence pass rates and roadside inspection outcomes by raising expectations around the thoroughness of maintenance and checks conducted between annual inspections. Early adaptation helps minimise the risk of MOT failures or enforcement action during roadside stops.
The reason behind these periodic revisions, as articulated by DVSA, is to ensure consistency, improve clarity and maintain high safety standards across heavy goods and passenger service vehicles. Regular updates also help align the manuals with developments in vehicle technology, safety research and legal requirements, and they support the UK’s broader road safety goals as set out by the DVSA’s strategy to 2030.
While the 2026 manuals do not overhaul the annual test regime, they help inspectors adapt to changes in industry practice and keep vehicle checks robust and relevant. This reflects DVSA’s ongoing approach: enhancing technical guidance for inspectors and operators rather than imposing sudden, large-scale regulatory shifts. Operators who actively review and implement the updated standards will be better placed to maintain compliant fleets and improve driver safety outcomes.
In summary, the HGV and PSV Inspection Manual updates for 2026 focus on refining inspection criteria, clarifying technical terms, and aligning standards with operational and technological changes in the UK’s commercial road transport sector. Operators are encouraged to access the new inspection manual via the GOV.UK website ahead of April to ensure their inspection frameworks, maintenance plans and compliance records reflect the latest guidance.