Industry first cold chain vehicle tree delivery service

Maelor Forest Nurseries, part of Tilhill Forestry and a member of BSW Group, has introduced an industry-first national delivery model designed to protect young trees from nursery to planting site. The new service combines cold chain vehicles, specialist flatbed trucks and truck-mounted forklifts to safeguard tree health and significantly improve woodland establishment outcomes across the UK.
The innovative delivery system has been developed to protect both bare root and cell-grown trees from weather-related stress and handling damage during transport. By ensuring consistent, controlled conditions throughout the delivery process, the service delivers safer, more efficient logistics and supports improved long-term performance of newly planted woodlands.
As the UK’s largest commercial tree nursery, Maelor Forest Nurseries already operates highly controlled growing environments, supported by its advanced mini-plug facility and continued investment in improved tree genetics. However, temperature fluctuation during transport remains one of the most critical risks to tree health, particularly during the vulnerable period between lifting and planting.
When bare root trees are exposed to temperatures of 4°C and above, they begin to respire. This process rapidly consumes essential carbohydrate reserves and can cause irreversible damage to fine root tissues, reducing the tree’s ability to re-establish once planted. Increasingly unpredictable spring and autumn weather in recent years has heightened the risk of trees breaking dormancy while still in storage or in transit.
Cold chain transport addresses this challenge by maintaining trees in a stable, dormant state throughout delivery. Consistently low temperatures suppress respiration, preserve energy reserves and minimise the risk of dehydration and disease. As a result, saplings arrive on site in optimal physiological condition, ready for rapid rooting and stronger establishment, even within today’s increasingly compressed and unpredictable planting windows.
To further enhance delivery capability, parent company BSW Group has expanded its logistics operation with specialist flatbed vehicles and truck-mounted forklifts. This investment creates a fully integrated, mechanised delivery system that improves efficiency and reduces risk on site.
The flatbed configuration allows for secure, space-optimised loads and improved access to remote or restricted planting locations. Onboard forklifts enable fast and safe unloading without the need for manual handling or additional machinery, reducing time on site and improving safety for forestry teams.
This tree-first delivery model is now the standard service for all Maelor Forest Nurseries customers, ensuring consistent, high-quality handling from collection through to planting.
Andrew Henry, Nursery Director at Tilhill Forestry, said: “This development is about more than transport – it’s about quality, consistency and giving trees the best possible start. As part of the UK’s largest integrated forestry and timber business, we’re uniquely positioned to innovate across the entire supply chain. By combining cold storage, efficient logistics and on-site mechanisation, we’re helping foresters, landowners and investors achieve stronger establishment results in an increasingly challenging climate.”
The introduction of the new delivery model reinforces Tilhill Forestry and BSW Group’s commitment to raising standards across UK forestry. By reducing risk during transport, improving establishment success and supporting long-term resilience, the service plays a key role in the sustainable creation of new woodlands nationwide.