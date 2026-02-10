Headline News

Commission adopts a first-ever EU Visa Strategy

Richard Smith, RHA Managing Director reaffirms call for professional drivers’ exemption as European Commission acknowledges 90/180 challenges:

We’re encouraged that the European Commission (EC) has acknowledged challenges that stricter enforcement of the 90/180 rule will pose on businesses.

As they adopt their first-ever EU Visa Strategy, the EC sets out to “be better equipped for growing mobility” which is a welcome pledge given how the Entry/Exit System (EES) will increasingly hit hauliers and coach operators.

We’re calling on the UK Government to strike a deal with their EU counterparts for a professional drivers’ exemption that would mean lorry and coach drivers on international work won’t fall foul of the 90/180 rule. We made the case for an exemption to the EU’s Trade Commissioner this week too as we ramp up our campaigning.

This would protect UK businesses who move people and goods across EU borders. It would also benefit the European businesses, supply chains and tourist destinations they serve. We’re clear that insolvencies in the UK and elsewhere are very likely without easements once EES is bedded in

We take heart that the European Commission’s strategy references our sector – and others relying on us – “may require access to different Member States for more than 90 days within 180 days, without needing long stay or residence in the EU.”

They’ve committed that they “will work closely with Member States to identify pragmatic solutions to accommodate extended short stays for selected categories of third-country nationals…”

“These reflections will also explore the introduction of new legislation with a specific set of extended short-stay rules at EU level,” they added.

The EC clearly acknowledges the value that third-country businesses including transport bring to their economies and the challenges stricter checks will bring. This is a great opportunity for the UK Government to make the case for a professional drivers’ exemption and other easements in their reset talks.

