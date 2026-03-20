Carrier Transicold helps Hunt’s Food Group strengthen cold chain performance

Hunt’s Food Group has strengthened its temperature‑controlled distribution network with the delivery of 19 new rigid trucks fitted with Carrier Transicold Supra 850 MT and Supra 1250 MT systems. The new vehicles will support the distributor in maintaining consistent temperature control across its high‑frequency, multi‑drop delivery routes – one of the sector’s ongoing operational challenges.
The investment deepens a decade-long relationship, with Hunt’s Food Group continuing to select Carrier Transicold technology as the trusted backbone of its cold chain fleet.
As part of this order, nine Supra 850 MT units have been mounted to 15-tonne MAN TGM rigids, while 10 Supra 1250 MT systems have been paired with 18-tonne variants of the same vehicle. Each truck features an insulated box body supplied by Solomon Commercials. The delivery – a combination of fleet replacements and targeted expansion – means the majority of Hunt’s Food Group’s 160 temperature-controlled vehicles will continue running on Carrier Transicold technology.
“Maintaining cold chain integrity across busy multi-drop delivery routes demands equipment we can trust,” said Phil Hopkins, Transport Director, Hunt’s Food Group. “Since we took our first unit in 2015, the Supra range has reliably delivered the pull-down speeds and temperature control we require. Carrier Transicold’s support, expertise and developing technology give us unwavering confidence in our operation, reinforcing our commitment to providing a consistent level of service to every customer.”
Hunt’s Food Group has continued to rely on Carrier Transicold’s Supra units due to the range’s consistent performance and reliability. The system delivers constant airflow independent of truck engine speed, while also ensuring rapid pull-down and accurate multi-temperature set point control. These capabilities are critical for the company’s multi-drop delivery schedule, which can include up to 30 stops per day.
As with its existing Carrier Transicold systems, Hunt’s Food Group’s newest vehicles are supported by Carrier Transicold’s comprehensive BluEdge fixed-cost, full-service maintenance package. The coverage includes annual temperature control testing and certification, full regulatory checks and access to the company’s oneCALL 24/7 incident management service.
“We value the trust Hunt’s Food Group continues to place in our systems, with this latest investment reflecting the strength of our long‑term relationship,” said Sean Griffiths, Key Account Manager, Carrier Transicold. “Our focus remains on providing dependable technology and support, helping operators like Hunt’s maintain high standards across every part of their temperature-controlled fleet.”
The rigids are expected to remain in the fleet for at least seven years and typically operate six days a week. They will deliver frozen and chilled goods, including fresh meats and ice cream to customers across southern England, each clocking up to 70,000 kilometres annually.
Founded in 1912, Hunt’s Food Group operates depots located in Bridgwater, Fareham, North Cadbury, Pylle, Redruth and Stalbridge.