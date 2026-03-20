Samsara launches its most compact Asset Tag yet

Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced its latest-generation Asset Tag and all-new Asset Tag XS, designed to help operations and fleet equipment managers track and recover high-value assets of all sizes. Powered by the expanded Samsara Network, the new tags are equipped with an AI-powered theft and loss workflow to help customers proactively identify, investigate, and recover mission-critical assets in record time.
“By integrating Samsara Asset Tags, we’ve gained real-time visibility over £7.2 million worth of specialist equipment. What used to take weeks to locate is now found in minutes, allowing us to prevent theft and loss to the tune of £60,000 annually,” said Amber Kirkby, Product Owner of Samsara at Lanes Group. “It has transformed our operational efficiency by ensuring our teams always have the right tools exactly when they need them.”
The strongest operations network just got better
Over the last two years, Samsara’s Network has doubled in density, reinforcing its position as the industry’s leading industrial-grade Bluetooth network. This expansive mesh network leverages millions of Samsara-connected devices. By using industrial-grade Bluetooth signals to continuously ‘listen’ for Asset Tags, a single Asset Tag can be detected in real time.
To provide an even more comprehensive view, Samsara has integrated Hubble’s Terrestrial Network, comprised of 90M consumer smartphones. This integration builds on Samsara’s presence on roads, at job sites, and in residential areas by extending visibility into buildings.
“The integration with Hubble complements Samsara’s existing network,” said David Gal, VP of Connected Equipment at Samsara. “The Samsara Network leverages millions of gateways on assets from construction sites to motorways to rubbish trucks, while Hubble’s network uses primarily consumer smartphones, ensuring no lost or stolen asset can hide, even inside buildings. The best network in the business just got better, delivering unprecedented asset visibility.”
Unmatched intelligence delivers increased visibility and rapid asset recovery
With Samsara’s end-to-end theft and loss workflow, organisations can now detect at‑risk assets sooner, investigate incidents, and coordinate fast recoveries.
- Proactively identify at-risk equipment: With the new Left Behind Incident feature, managers are immediately notified when an asset is separated from its vehicle outside a trusted geofence. Rather than discovering the loss days or weeks later, customers can respond in real time to recover assets and prevent costly disruptions.
- Investigate with real-time information: Customers can mark an asset as missing and see critical context, such as photos of who last had the asset, which vehicle it was last seen with, and more, powered by StreetSense. This rich context helps determine the most efficient recovery method and allocates the resources needed for a successful retrieval.
- Rapidly recover assets and avoid lost time: Customers can coordinate quick asset recovery by dispatching a driver or sharing asset location with local authorities. Once dispatched, crews can quickly pinpoint an asset’s exact location using Compass Mode.
- Demonstrate return on investment: The new Asset Tag Overview page analyses asset photos with AI to calculate the value of assets protected and recovered. By tracking the total monetary value of assets, managers can demonstrate financial impact on the business.
Sized for equipment big and small. There’s nothing you can’t track.
The new Asset Tags are rugged devices engineered to operate in the most extreme and remote environments. With the compact Asset Tag and ultra-compact Asset Tag XS, equipment managers can mix and match devices based on the equipment’s size and shape.
- Asset Tag: Designed for both large and small equipment, the Asset Tag provides up to six years of maintenance-free battery life—a 50% increase over the previous generation.
- Asset Tag XS: Ideal for even smaller, high-value handheld tools or specialised equipment such as gas meters or IV pumps, the ultra-compact Asset Tag XS offers three years of battery life and flexible mounting options for the most obscure equipment.
“The scale of equipment loss in physical operations goes far beyond the cost of the tools themselves—it’s about lost productivity and project delays,” said David Gal, VP of Connected Equipment at Samsara. “To solve this, we’re doubling down on innovation, laying the foundation for new use cases. We’ve supercharged the network, the hardware, and the recovery workflow, and with the Asset Tag XS, now even the smallest assets stay within reach.”
New research reveals the multi-million dollar impact of asset loss
In physical operations, small assets play a big role in getting the job done; however, keeping track of these mission-critical tools is a growing challenge.
Research from Samsara’s forthcoming State of Connected Operations: Asset Theft & Loss report shows that in the past 12 months, 77% of organisations say a missing critical asset has resulted in a significant operational shutdown or delay. Moreover, asset shrinkage costs the average organisation without an asset tracking solution nearly £9.6 million annually, with smaller assets driving more than 70% of that cost.