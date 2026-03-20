AssetGo outlines solution for new LCV tachograph rules

AssetGo is advising operators to prepare now for major regulatory changes affecting light commercial vehicles (LCVs), with new tachograph requirements set to come into force on 1 July 2026.
Introduced under EU Mobility Package I, the rules will require vans and LCVs over 2.5 tonnes used for international goods transport or cabotage to be fitted with second-generation smart tachographs (G2V2).
Significant Shift for LCV Operators
The legislation marks a major change for the sector, as vehicles in this category were previously exempt from tachograph requirements. From July 2026, affected drivers must comply with EU drivers’ hours rules, including limits on daily driving time and mandatory rest periods—bringing them in line with heavy goods vehicle operators.
Operators will also need to capture, store and present tachograph data during roadside inspections. This includes driver card information and up to 56 days of records. Failure to comply could result in penalties and enforcement action.
Matt Abrams, Commercial director at AssetGo, said: “The introduction of tachograph requirements for vans over 2.5 tonnes involved in international transport represents a major regulatory change for many operators who have never previously had to manage drivers’ hours compliance.
“With the July 2026 deadline approaching, now is a good time for fleets to review their operations and ensure they have the systems in place to manage tachograph data effectively.”
Technology to Support Compliance
AssetGo highlights the importance of adopting the right systems to handle increased compliance demands. Its tachograph analysis and drivers’ hours software is designed to automate key processes, including data downloads, compliance checks and reporting.
The platform offers automated analysis of driver activity against regulations, remote download capabilities, and real-time alerts to flag potential infringements early. It also includes dashboards and reporting tools to give fleet managers clear visibility of driver hours, working time and compliance status.
By integrating tachograph data with wider fleet management systems, operators can reduce administrative burden while maintaining full regulatory compliance.
Real-World Application
Crawfords Group is among the businesses already using AssetGo’s platform to manage tachograph compliance across a mixed fleet that includes vans and LCVs. The system enables automated data downloads, monitoring of driver hours, and simplified compliance processes with minimal disruption to daily operations.
Matt added: “This is all about providing visibility of driver activity, automated analysis of tachograph data and the tools needed to stay compliant without adding administrative complexity. Many operators assume introducing a tachograph management system will be complicated or disruptive, when in fact the onboarding is usually completed quickly and with minimal disruption to daily operations.”
Acting Early to Avoid Risk
AssetGo also emphasises that operators involved in international transport—including own-account vehicles travelling to, through or from the UK—must comply with the new rules unless a specific exemption applies.
With the deadline approaching, fleets that act early will be better placed to avoid penalties, streamline compliance processes and maintain operational efficiency. The changes represent a significant step in tightening regulatory oversight of LCV operations, making preparation essential for affected businesses.