Headline News

Fleet Management

Onroute celebrates launch of refurbished Swindon Truckstop

Onroute celebrates launch of refurbished Swindon Truckstop

Friday, January 23, 2026 - 10:28
No Comments
Fleet Management, Lorry Park, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Onroute Truckstops has opened its newly refurbished Swindon site, designed to maximise driver welfare, load security and operator convenience.

The facility, which is situated just off the A420, not far from Junction 15 of the M4, has a new access and security system, and is working towards being accredited TAPA level 3.

Onroute celebrates launch of refurbished Swindon Truckstop

Jonathan Perkins, CEO MB Energy Group and Heidi Alexander MP. Image: MB Energy Group

There are three additional HGV parking bays, and a completely refurbished service building which includes a new café serving freshly cooked meals and modern welfare facilities.

The site also features a fully automated 24/7 HGV fuelling station with diesel, Renewable Diesel (HVO) and AdBlue, as well as floodlit parking for more than 80 vehicles.

Onroute said the inclusion of HVO at the site reflects its commitment to supporting customers through the energy transition, recognising the increasing pressure on fleet operators to reduce emissions and publish environmental data.

The truck stop operator is part of the MB Energy Group’s commercial road transport unit which offers fuel card services and operates more than 300 conventional fuels stations within the tankpool24 network.

At the opening of the site, Heidi Alexander MP raised its new security barrier to welcome a Turners of Soham fuel tanker delivering 36,000 litres of diesel supplied by MB Energy subsidiary BWOC.

André Cardoso, SVP Sales & Marketing at MB Energy said: “This marks an exciting milestone for Onroute Truckstops and our continued investment in critical infrastructure for the UK logistics and transport sector.

“It reflects our broader strategy to invest in the right assets, expand our portfolio and provide agile, future-ready solutions that support customers through the energy transition.”

Tags
, , , , ,

Related Article

Fairer EV insurance for salary sacrifice drivers with Octopus

Fairer EV insurance for salary sacrifice driv...

Jan 23, 2026No Comments

Octopus Electric Vehicles (‘Octopus EV’), the UK’s largest EV-only leasing business, has partnered with Admiral Pioneer, part of the Admiral Group, to develop smarter, fairer insurance for

Motormax set for further growth after securing investment

Motormax set for further gr...

A fleet safety company in Lichfield is on the

Jan 23, 2026
FHS Group streamlines fleet compliance with Webfleet

FHS Group streamlines fleet...

UK logistics and storage specialist FHS Group has invested

Jan 23, 2026
Netradyne launches its Driver•i D-450 and DMS Sensor in the UK

Netradyne adds fatigue dete...

Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and

Jan 22, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit