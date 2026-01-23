Onroute celebrates launch of refurbished Swindon Truckstop

Onroute Truckstops has opened its newly refurbished Swindon site, designed to maximise driver welfare, load security and operator convenience.
The facility, which is situated just off the A420, not far from Junction 15 of the M4, has a new access and security system, and is working towards being accredited TAPA level 3.
There are three additional HGV parking bays, and a completely refurbished service building which includes a new café serving freshly cooked meals and modern welfare facilities.
The site also features a fully automated 24/7 HGV fuelling station with diesel, Renewable Diesel (HVO) and AdBlue, as well as floodlit parking for more than 80 vehicles.
Onroute said the inclusion of HVO at the site reflects its commitment to supporting customers through the energy transition, recognising the increasing pressure on fleet operators to reduce emissions and publish environmental data.
The truck stop operator is part of the MB Energy Group’s commercial road transport unit which offers fuel card services and operates more than 300 conventional fuels stations within the tankpool24 network.
At the opening of the site, Heidi Alexander MP raised its new security barrier to welcome a Turners of Soham fuel tanker delivering 36,000 litres of diesel supplied by MB Energy subsidiary BWOC.
André Cardoso, SVP Sales & Marketing at MB Energy said: “This marks an exciting milestone for Onroute Truckstops and our continued investment in critical infrastructure for the UK logistics and transport sector.
“It reflects our broader strategy to invest in the right assets, expand our portfolio and provide agile, future-ready solutions that support customers through the energy transition.”