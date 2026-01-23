Fairer EV insurance for salary sacrifice drivers with Octopus

Octopus Electric Vehicles (‘Octopus EV’), the UK’s largest EV-only leasing business, has partnered with Admiral Pioneer, part of the Admiral Group, to develop smarter, fairer insurance for drivers getting an electric car through EV salary sacrifice.
The new partnership removes one of the pain points for drivers switching to electric: insurance costs that don’t reflect how individuals actually drive. Instead of traditional fleet-rated pricing – where everyone pays an average – this new model prices insurance based on individual risk.
That means better value for most drivers. Octopus EV estimates that when the offering launches in spring, more than 3 in 4 new EV salary sacrifice drivers will benefit from lower insurance costs, with an average driver saving close to £550*.
Crucially, the offering stays just as simple. Insurance remains fully integrated into Octopus’ EV salary sacrifice package, so drivers get one clear, hassle-free monthly cost – with no extra admin.
Drivers can also carry over their existing no claims bonus from previous policies, helping reduce premiums even further** – a rare and welcome win for consumers moving into a new car scheme.
By moving beyond fleet averages, the new insurance better reflects real-world driving and supports a fairer deal for EV drivers, without adding complexity to the salary sacrifice experience.
Gurjeet Grewal, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “Salary sacrifice has become one of the most powerful ways to help drivers switch to electric – but the insurance experience hasn’t always kept pace.
“This partnership changes that. By pricing insurance around the individual, not the average, we’re making EVs even better value and keeping the experience simple from day one. It’s another step towards making electric the obvious choice.”
Emma Huntington, CEO of Admiral Pioneer, said: “We’re partnering with Octopus to bring real innovation to EV salary sacrifice, moving beyond traditional fleet pricing to offer insurance based on individual risk. By combining our deep insurance expertise with Octopus’ digital-first approach, we’re delivering smarter, fairer, and more personalised insurance for electric drivers. This partnership shows what’s possible when forward-thinking brands come together.”
The partnership supports both companies’ long-term commitment to sustainable mobility and innovation. For Octopus EV, it strengthens its end-to-end salary sacrifice proposition by making it even easier for employees to make the switch to electric.
For Admiral Pioneer, it represents another step in building future-ready insurance products that support EV adoption and the journey to net zero.
* Based on 21 examples where 76% of drivers saw monthly savings, averaging at £547.20 a year. Savings are not guaranteed and will vary depending on individual circumstances.
** Subject to insurer eligibility checks.