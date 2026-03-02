A parcel delivery system that costs households hours each month

New research from InPost exposes a structural failure in the UK’s parcel delivery system – one that is costing consumers hours each month and creating avoidable costs for retailers. It shows that 95% of adults receive a parcel each month, with an average person receiving six, yet 40% miss at least one delivery. Trust in home delivery is eroding, making ‘parcel anxiety’ a routine part of online shopping.
Home delivery is also eating into people’s time and eroding their sense of control. Roughly one-third of parcels fail on the first attempt, forcing consumers to spend an average of 3.2 hours waiting at home and a further 2.3 hours sorting out missed deliveries. The result? A system that wastes time, frustrates customers and pressures retailers’ service teams.
The root cause is simple, consumers are rarely given any real choice when it comes to delivery options. They can choose their payment method, product variation and personalisation, but for parcel delivery – the only part of the journey consumers actually experience in real life – there is usually no choice at all.
Across the UK, consumers increasingly expect problems when they order online. Ofcom and Which? data show rising dissatisfaction, while retailers and carriers are facing unprecedented complaint volumes driven by missed deliveries. The issue is clear, 83% of people encounter at least one delivery issue, with the most common being parcels left in unspecified “safe places” (40%), concern over doorstep theft (39%), exposure to bad weather (37%) and last-minute time-slot changes (36%). The issue is no longer whether the system is under strain, but whether it has been designed in a way that makes poor experiences inevitable.
The consequences reach beyond inconvenience. Among those who miss parcels, two-thirds (66%) report disrupted or missed important moments. Nearly one third (32%) have seen significant occasions negatively impacted, and one in ten say they’ve missed major life moments outright: 10% report medical or health-related disruptions. In other words, the current model too often transfers the risk of time and control from the network to the individual.
Retailers typically select delivery partners based on price per parcel, but this doesn’t account for the cost of customer service volumes, brand damage from failed deliveries, refunds, re-dispatch costs and the loss of repeat customers. This focus on the lowest unit cost ignores the total cost of delivery failure. In many cases, the operational cost of handling delivery complaints can quickly exceed the margin saved by selecting the lowest-cost delivery option. In doing so, delivery is treated as a commodity, despite being the only part of the online journey consumers physically experience.
It’s important to note that solutions already exist. For platforms that offer a range of delivery options, including InPost Lockers, delivery satisfaction is noticeably higher. Out-of-home (OOH) deliveries are associated with significantly lower customer contact rates compared with to-door delivery. This demonstrates that when consumers are given delivery options with greater control, certainty and fewer failure points, complaints and contact volumes fall sharply, alongside overall parcel anxiety.
If consumers are trusted to choose how they pay, they should be trusted to choose how their parcel arrives. Until delivery choice is built into checkout, parcel anxiety and service failure will remain structural features of UK online retail.
Michael Rouse, CEO International, InPost UK, commented: “Home delivery should not require households to donate half a day to their doorbell. The data shows a meaningful loss in time and control for customers, plus further operational complications for merchants. The way the e-commerce industry presents delivery needs to change. It is not a back-end function, it is a core part of the brand experience. By giving shoppers a genuine choice at checkout, retailers can turn missed delivery friction into certainty, lowering costs while improving the experience. Until this happens, parcel anxiety will remain a defining feature of UK commerce.”
The findings reveal the extent of the parcel problem:
- One in three parcels fails on the first delivery attempti
- 40% miss at least one delivery every month
- Two-thirds (66%) say missed parcels disrupt important moments, including work meetings, childcare and social plans
- 1 in 10 say delivery failures have caused them to miss major life events, such as weddings, job interviews or milestone family occasions
- 10% have experienced medical or health-related disruptions due to missed deliveries
- 83% experience at least one issue during home delivery, with the most common problem being insecure ‘safe place’ drops (40%)
- 58% of those surveyed agree that parcel lockers are a better option than home or workplace delivery
*Research of 2,074 Britons was commissioned by InPost and conducted by Yonder Data Services in January 2026.
i Based on the average shopper receiving six parcels monthly