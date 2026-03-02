Headline News

Expert Bio

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Monday, March 2, 2026 - 08:00
Expert Bio

VP Northern Europe, JAGGAER

With over 20 years of experience in the provision of technology solutions for Commercial, Not-For-Profit and Public Sector Organisations, Simon leads JAGGAER’s UK, Nordic and Benelux Commercial teams. He strives to drive change through the delivery of value that has a meaningful impact on Cost Optimisation, Supply Chain Resilience and Risk Mitigation.

His previous experience across several Procurement Technology providers, including SAP Ariba and Ivalua, has shaped his thorough understanding of Procurement team requirements across different sectors. Whether it is a need to meet increasing capacity, capability or compliance demands, Simon has supported businesses implementing Source-to-Pay solutions that respond to unique customer pressures across Europe, the US, and Australia. In India, Simon supported a joint procurement venture with a focus on improving performance and strategy in complex and large scale organisations within the region.

Simon’s proven track record of working with global partner communities and developing teams is based on the successful delivery of Direct and Indirect Procurement technologies that connect organisational communities and help them embrace AI, ESG and mitigate Risk within a highly commercially and politically volatile climate.

Contributing Posts:

Accelerating automotive procurement in a volatile market

Fleetpoint Green News

