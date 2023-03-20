VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

A person refuelling a car

e-Fuels could play “limited role” for fleets

Monday, March 20, 2023 - 09:07
No Comments
1,428 Views
Fleet Management, Fuel, General News, Green Fuels, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Low Carbon Fuels (LCFs), News, Newsletter, Top News

e-Fuels could play a “limited role” for fleets in the future, says FleetCheck, especially in applications where electric vehicles might remain impractical.

The fuels – designed to be carbon neutral – have hit the headlines over the last week after several EU countries asked them to be included in future car production legislation, circumventing a 2035 internal combustion engine (ICE) ban.

Peter Golding

Peter Golding

Peter Golding, managing director at FleetCheck, said: “There is talk of e-Fuels being made by companies such as Porsche and Ferrari bringing about a stay of execution for the internal combustion engine and this might be true – but only if you own a Porsche or a Ferrari.

“The bottom line is that these fuels are very expensive and likely to remain so, while their claims to be carbon neutral are in some respects, highly questionable. They do not appears to be a serious mass market answer to the future of either CO2 emission reduction or clean air initiatives.”

However, e-fuels might have a role to play in fleet applications where electrification looks as though it could prove problematic, at least into the medium term.

“We’ve recently been highlighting discussions that we’ve been having with fleets, looking at areas where replacing ICE vehicles with electric might just not be practical. Examples include 4x4s used by power companies in remote areas and ambulances, both of which might be needed around-the-clock in an emergency and do not recharge quickly.

“The fact is that these vehicles make up only a tiny part of the car parc and it is here that e-fuels might have a limited role to play. The resources required to electrify these 4x4s, ambulances and others would be considerable and e-fuels might make more sense, especially if the cost can be brought down from current levels.

“Hopefully, we’ll see battery technology move to a point in the coming decades where electrification of these vehicles is practical but, until then, there will need to be stop-gap solutions. While e-fuels are far from perfect, they look to be a better answer in limited applications than current petrol and diesel options.

“It’s interesting that the recent House of Commons Transport Committee report highlighted the need for pragmatic solutions to low carbon travel and highlighted e-fuels as an option that could well fall into that category.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

SSL Directors Andy Kilburn, left, and Martin Bevan, right, with Vanaways Brand Manager Robert Clements

SSL Electrical switchs to the new Vanaways an...

Mar 20, 2023No Comments

Independent supplier Vanaways has delivered the first customer vehicles to be sold through an innovative partnership with leading trade and DIY retailer Toolstation. Launched in December last

H2Accelerate

H2Accelerate to fund 150 hy...

The H2Accelerate collaboration will fund 150 hydrogen trucks and

Mar 20, 2023
HGVs at sunrise

Global shippers and haulier...

The HGVzero action group has welcomed new members as

Mar 20, 2023
Fraikin acquired a mixture of 7.5-tonne, 15-tonne and 18-tonne vehicles

Fraikin freshens up Fishers...

Scotland’s largest commercial laundry and textile rental company, Fishers,

Mar 20, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Green LOOP pallets in a warehouse

    The Pallet LOOP scoops Sustain...

    The Pallet LOOP is celebrating

    Mar 15, 20237,860 Views
    RRG Group Stockport

    RRG Group’s Katie Newton...

    Marubeni Auto Investment UK has

    Mar 15, 20235,232 Views
    Fleet manager using a tablet to monitor the fleet

    Leveraging AI to reduce risk a...

    The motor fleet insurance industry

    Mar 13, 20234,926 Views
    Installing supercharger

    High-power EV supercharger ins...

    A new state-of-the-art supercharger has

    Mar 14, 20233,612 Views
    Cars on a motorway

    RAC report increase in Direct ...

    Following a Freedom of Information

    Mar 13, 20233,546 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022128,256 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202286,832 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202248,624 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202244,886 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202226,430 Views
    Recent Blogs
    SSL Directors Andy Kilburn, left, and Martin Bevan, right, with Vanaways Brand Manager Robert Clements

    SSL Electrical switchs to the ...

    Independent supplier Vanaways has delivered

    Mar 20, 2023
    H2Accelerate

    H2Accelerate to fund 150 hydro...

    The H2Accelerate collaboration will fund

    Mar 20, 2023
    HGVs at sunrise

    Global shippers and hauliers j...

    The HGVzero action group has

    Mar 20, 2023
    Fraikin acquired a mixture of 7.5-tonne, 15-tonne and 18-tonne vehicles

    Fraikin freshens up Fishers...

    Scotland’s largest commercial laundry and

    Mar 20, 2023
    Euromaster van

    Fleet managers urged to plan m...

    In the current economic climate,

    Mar 20, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing