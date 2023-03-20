VodaFone
George Hinkley wins prestigious 2023 Apprentice of the Year award

Monday, March 20, 2023 - 08:57
George Hinkley has completed his hat-trick of prestigious awards as he won Apprentice of the Year at The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) 2023 Annual Dinner and Awards.

George HinkleyThe South Mimms-based technician claimed the prize at the award’s ceremony celebrating automotive excellence in London last night.

George said: “To win this award is a big honour. I’m confident in my ability and enjoy the work I do, but to be recognised for my skills is truly amazing.”

Aaron McGrath, Head of People Development at Scania UK, said: “George is an inspiration for other budding technicians, I’m pleased his skills have been recognised at such a high level.

“He’s an outstanding employee and continuously demonstrates unparalleled maturity, passion and dedication to his own career. This is evidenced through his commitment to both personal and professional development.”

Last August, George was named Scania UK’s Apprentice of the Year after winning a gruelling competition designed to test the skills and mettle of the apprentice technicians.

He went on to win the IMI’s 2022 Skills Heavy Vehicle Technology category at the UK WorldSkills final, in November. Where the finalists battled it out across two days of practical competition at Cardiff and Vale College.

In September 2024, George will go on to represent the UK team at the WorldSkills International finals in Lyon, France.

