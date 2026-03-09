IVECO S-Way LNG Named Sustainable Truck of the Year

IVECO has reinforced its leadership in sustainable transport, with the biomethane-powered IVECO S-Way LNG being named ‘Sustainable Truck of the Year’ in the Tractor category. This marks the brand’s third consecutive international recognition, following awards for the eDaily in 2024 and the Eurocargo CNG in 2025.
The Sustainable Truck of the Year awards were established in 2016 by Italian industry magazine Vado e Torno and are judged annually by an independent panel of specialist journalists. Vehicles are assessed on sustainability and efficiency criteria, including emissions reduction, safety performance, driving comfort, and overall environmental impact.
Giandomenico Fioretti, Head of Alternative Propulsion Business Development at IVECO, said: “This recognition celebrates a form of sustainability that is tangible, immediately accessible and aligned with real-world operator needs, confirming the IVECO S-Way LNG’s ability to deliver sustainable long-haul performance without compromising on safety or profitability. It is further proof of IVECO’s unwavering commitment to placing customers at the centre of every innovation, standing by their side with solutions that combine operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.”
The award in the Tractor category highlights the practical implementation of energy transition in long-haul transport. The IVECO S-Way LNG is powered by a 500 hp xCursor 13 engine developed by FPT Industrial and is fully compatible with biomethane. It delivers performance comparable to conventional diesel tractors, while offering lower environmental impact and enhanced driveline efficiency. Recent updates have also improved safety, comfort, and ergonomics, establishing the S-Way LNG as a reliable, mature, and fully viable solution for sustainable heavy-duty operations.
IVECO has a long history of pioneering alternative energies and natural gas solutions. Its commitment to methane and biomethane technology positions the brand as a benchmark in sustainable transport, offering vehicles that provide tangible environmental benefits without compromising operational effectiveness.
With the S-Way LNG, IVECO demonstrates that sustainable long-haul transport is not only feasible today but also commercially viable, combining performance, safety, and reduced emissions for the next generation of heavy-duty logistics.