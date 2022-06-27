Headline News

General News

Leasing broker shares frustration at ‘relentless’ industry challenges

Monday, June 27, 2022 - 07:18
No Comments
1,128 Views
General News, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

There’s no sugar coating the fact that the car leasing industry has had a plethora of challenges over the past two years.

It has been a turbulent trading period, with companies tackling issues brought about by Brexit before being hit by a worldwide pandemic, a fuel shortage and vehicle supply problems caused by a semiconductor shortage.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop there. The recent conflict in Ukraine has now created another setback, with more delays as vehicle manufacturers struggle to get the necessary parts that are usually made in the war-torn country.

Scott Norville

Scott Norville

Managing director of Silverstone Fleet Management Scott Norville said it has been “relentless” for his Northampton firm and the latest additional hurdle of further long waiting times for new cars is a tough pill to swallow.

He said: “At the moment, with all that’s going on, it’s really causing major issues in the whole industry. It is very turbulent to say the least – in fact it’s relentless.

“When we came out of lockdown we had the semiconductor issues as all the chips had been used for home entertainment such as plasma televisions and PlayStations when people couldn’t go out.

“A lot of our customers wanted to treat themselves to a new car, which was fantastic, but there was a massive global shortage of vehicles. Demand was extremely high, but supply started to struggle.

“They built more factories to create more semiconductors quickly and things were freeing up a bit. We thought we’d go into 2022 all guns blazing, but then Russia invaded Ukraine.”

Part of the wire that builds the semiconductor is manufactured in Ukraine. In fact, it is the only country in the world that makes that specific wire. A lot of other car parts are also built there. With the current situation in Ukraine, it is almost impossible to get the necessary parts.

Scott added: “People are cancelling their orders and then realising they can’t get anything else sooner. It used to be that customers had to wait six months – worst case scenario – for a new vehicle but some cars now have three-year waits. Long delays are now the norm.

“The whole SFM team are working 10 times as hard but not getting anywhere near the same result as the month before through no fault of their own and that is really tough.

“It’s a hard graft for us right now. A lot of our customers are as frustrated as we are, and we continue to do our best to manage their expectations and be as honest and transparent as possible when we are taking orders.”

Scott urges anyone looking to change their vehicle next year to consider looking now at the options available.

He said: “If your car is going back this time next year, start ordering now. Don’t wait because you’ll be waiting a along long time. We are going back to all our renewal existing customers 18 months in advance now.”

Customers that are ordering are leaning towards more eco-friendly electric cars, fitting in with local trends.

The latest Department for Transport figures revealed an 80% rise in electric vehicles registered in Northamptonshire from the end of 2020 to the end of 2021.

“We are finding a lot of local businesses trying to hit net zero by 2030,” said Scott. “We are having a lot of conversations with businesses looking to change to a greener fleet.

“There’s massive savings to be had by doing this. For example, a company car driver is taxed just 2% on the benefit in kind as opposed to a petrol vehicle which is anywhere between 18 and 20%.”

Tags

Related Article

Nissan Leaf 2022

Government urged to alter salary sacrifice ru...

Jun 27, 2022No Comments

EV salary sacrifice and fleet management specialist, Fleet Evolution, is calling on the Government to amend the rules governing salary sacrifice and the lowest paid, as the

Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen comes of age

Battery driven electric trucks, despite the hype, have their

Jun 27, 2022
Mercedes eActros

Electric trucks: in it for ...

In recent years, manufacturers have provided a growing number

Jun 27, 2022
Multiple car crash

Killer drivers set for toug...

Drivers who kill could face life sentences under new

Jun 27, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    AC Switch

    A heatwave driving hack everyo...

    With the soaring heat and

    Jun 23, 20224,014 Views
    Steve Barclay driving a Veterans into Logistics training HGV

    Government funds HGV driver tr...

    The Government will provide £100,000

    Jun 23, 20223,480 Views

    Government considers basing ne...

    The Government has published proposals

    Jun 22, 20223,402 Views

    Stagecoach supports Armed Forc...

    Stagecoach, the country’s biggest bus

    Jun 22, 20222,736 Views
    Tablet showing graphs and charts

    Why your fleet should have the...

    In recent years we have

    Jun 22, 20222,526 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021245,682 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202169,690 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202144,112 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202237,176 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202132,814 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing