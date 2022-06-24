Headline News

DAF

New Generation DAF XD

New Generation DAF XD will be unveiled at IAA 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 - 10:22
The future of distribution and vocational transportation has arrived with the launch of the New Generation DAF XD. This completely new truck series sets new standards in quality, safety, efficiency and driver comfort, and is fully prepared for ‘zero-emission’ drivelines. The New Generation DAF XD will be revealed at the IAA in Hanover, Germany, in September.

The New Generation DAF XD is based on the same platform as the ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’; the multiple award-winning XF, XG and XG⁺ range. Premium features – including industry-leading aerodynamics, powertrains, seating position and fit and finish – will now also be introduced in the distribution and vocational segment.

For best-in-class direct vision – key for urban applications – the New Generation DAF XD has a large windscreen and large side windows with ultra-low belt lines. A low cab position adds to optimal direct view, as does the optional kerb view window. Ultimate indirect view is guaranteed thanks to the unique DAF Corner View and DAF Digital Camera System.

Class-leading fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions are realised through – among other aspects – outstanding cab aerodynamics, a new PACCAR MX-11 driveline and advanced driver assistance systems. The DAF Connect fleet management system offers time saving ‘over the air’ software updates. Extensive availability of PTOs, body attachment modules and connectors contribute to first class bodybuilder-friendliness.

The New Generation XD offers superior accessibility for the driver, who is welcomed in a spacious cab with volumes of up to nearly 10m3. Unmatched adjustment ranges of seat and steering wheel guarantee the best driving position in this segment. The striking and highly ergonomic dashboard features crystal clear and fully digital instrument panels. Ride and handling benefit from a completely new design of the chassis front-end, cab suspension and rear axle suspension. As a result, the all-new XD is not only a dream to work and to live in – it is also a joy to drive.

The New Generation DAF XD will become available on top of the popular, versatile DAF CF distribution and vocational trucks. Production is planned to start in Autumn 2022. The DAF XD vehicle platform is fully prepared to accommodate all types of drivelines, including alternative powertrains.

 

