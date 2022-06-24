Headline News

Company Cars

68 per cent of SMEs considering offering electric car salary sacrifice scheme

Friday, June 24, 2022 - 07:36
No Comments
1,686 Views
Company Cars, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Salary Sacrifice Car, Secondary News

More than two thirds (68 per cent) of SMEs are considering offering employees the Electric Car Salary Sacrifice Scheme (ECSSS), with more than half (56 per cent) planning to implement it in the next 12 months, reveals new research1 from Direct Line Group’s specialist flexible fleet insurer Churchill Expert.

As the 2030 deadline for stopping the sale of petrol or diesel cars fast approaches, business decision makers appear to back the scheme. Half of SMEs (49 per cent) believe that all companies should offer the ECSSS to employees, stating that doing so is part of their company’s responsibility to reduce its carbon footprint (48 per cent), while 37 per cent believe it would be irresponsible not to offer it.

While just 13 per cent of SMEs currently offer the scheme, uptake is good as almost half (49 per cent) of employees who drive have signed up to the initiative if available to them.

Looking to the future, 45 per cent of companies believe that offering the ECSSS will have a positive effect on retaining and recruiting talent. This is backed by additional research2 which found 7.4m (33 per cent) driving workers would view their employer more positively if they offered the scheme, and 3.8 million (17 per cent) would consider switching jobs if a similar company offered it.

Nicola Richmond, Head of Churchill Expert Flexible Fleet Partnerships, said: “Our research shows there is tremendous appetite for this scheme. As everyone looks to do their bit for the planet and reduce their own carbon footprint, it’s great to see companies also taking their contribution seriously.

“While availability for the scheme at the moment is low, it’s encouraging to see that companies believe it is part of their responsibility to implement it in the next year. Recently company benefit packages have been forefront of mind, so the introduction of such initiatives can only have a positive effect on how current and potential employees view an organisation.”

  1. Research conducted by Pure Profile amongst a panel of 100 UK-based SME decision makers, April 2022
  2. Research conducted by Opinium amongst a nationally representative sample of 2,002 UK adults between 22nd and 25th March 2022
Tags
,

Related Article

New Generation DAF XD

New Generation DAF XD will be unveiled at IAA...

Jun 24, 2022No Comments

The future of distribution and vocational transportation has arrived with the launch of the New Generation DAF XD. This completely new truck series sets new standards in

Goodyear construction vehicle tyres

Goodyear launches GP-3E for...

Goodyear has introduced GP-3E, a tyre designed for wheel

Jun 24, 2022
AC Switch

A heatwave driving hack eve...

With the soaring heat and rail strikes in full

Jun 23, 2022

Use of AI is the future of ...

Over the past two decades artificial intelligence has been

Jun 23, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Tailgating highlighted as bigg...

    Being followed too closely by

    Jun 15, 20223,372 Views
    AC Switch

    A heatwave driving hack everyo...

    With the soaring heat and

    Jun 23, 20223,108 Views

    Government considers basing ne...

    The Government has published proposals

    Jun 22, 20222,970 Views

    Generation Logistics aims to p...

    The DfT has got behind

    Jun 17, 20222,970 Views
    Steve Barclay driving a Veterans into Logistics training HGV

    Government funds HGV driver tr...

    The Government will provide £100,000

    Jun 23, 20222,808 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021245,484 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202169,522 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202143,890 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202236,924 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202132,532 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing