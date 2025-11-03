Headline News

Connected Vehicles

Delifresh cuts fleet insurance costs by 61% with Samsara

Delifresh cuts fleet insurance costs by 61% with Samsara

Monday, November 3, 2025 - 10:20
No Comments
Connected Vehicles, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Risk Management, Samsara, Secondary News

Delifresh, a leading UK food distribution company, has cut its average insurance costs per vehicle by 61% over three years after adopting Samsara’s Connected Operations® Platform. By fostering a driver-led safety culture powered by real-time data and AI-enabled Dash Cams, Delifresh has reduced incidents, streamlined reporting, improved overall fleet efficiency, and significantly reduced insurance costs.

Delifresh cuts fleet insurance costs by 61% with Samsara

PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIEL JONES 2025
+44 (0)7815 853503
info@danieljonesphotography.co.uk
www.danieljonesphotography.co.uk

Facing the pressures of rapid expansion, Delifresh adopted Samsara’s platform to safeguard its workforce of 150 drivers and improve operational workflows. Using AI-powered Dash Cams and proactive coaching, the company has gained clear visibility into risks such as fatigue and distraction, while empowering drivers to take ownership of safety, and equipping managers with the insights to make faster, data-driven decisions.

Since implementing Samsara, Delifresh has delivered significant operational improvements:

  • 71% cut in accident insurance reporting times
  • 54% reduction in unnecessary redelivery miles
  • 41% drop in road incidents, even while overall mileage doubled
  • Reduced distracted driving by 35%, boosting safety across the fleet

Andrew Sharp, Transport Shift Manager at Delifresh, said, “We work in a fast-moving sector so operational efficiency is key. My top priorities are keeping our drivers safe, ensuring our fleet is well maintained, meeting all regulatory requirements, and continuously improving our operations to provide the best possible service to our customers.”

By strengthening its safety-first culture, Delifresh has transformed the way its fleet operates. The company now plans to expand Samsara’s use into warehouse operations, as well as food, technical, and compliance support teams.

Seth Stanfield, UK Director, at Samsara, added, “Delifresh is a leading example of how data-driven safety programmes can transform a business and its fleet operation. By empowering drivers and managers alike, fleet-based businesses can reduce risk, improve efficiency, and build a resilient safety culture that engages their workforce. Delifresh’s results show what’s possible when operations teams embrace technology to drive meaningful change.”

Tags
, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Article

Why now is the best time for new HGV drivers

Why now is the best time for new HGV drivers

Nov 03, 2025No Comments

As the festive season approaches and delivery demand peaks, the logistics sector is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year amid ongoing driver

Yokohama sets new benchmark for long-haul transport

Yokohama sets new benchmark...

Yokohama’s tyres for commercial vehicle applications are establishing new

Nov 03, 2025
Blakedale supplies traffic management fleet for Silvertown Tunnel

Blakedale supplies traffic ...

Traffic management specialists Blakedale are working with Riverlinx, the

Nov 03, 2025
Traffic on A414 dual-carriageway road safety

Worrying lack of road safet...

New research has revealed that 80% of business fleets

Nov 03, 2025

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit