Yokohama sets new benchmark for long-haul transport

Monday, November 3, 2025 - 10:46
Yokohama’s tyres for commercial vehicle applications are establishing new standards for long-haul transport, with milk-fraction operator G&J Shuttleworth Ltd among those benefitting.

Even when faced with the challenge of transporting liquid cargo that shifts during braking and cornering, placing continuous stress on tyres, Yokohama’s 124R steer axle tyre is on course to achieve more than 285,000km.

Image: G&J Shuttleworth

Meanwhile, Yokohama’s 704R drive axle tyres are set to exceed 215,000km with family-run G&J Shuttleworth, which is based in Morecambe and has grown into the UK’s largest independent milk-fraction operator.

Mat Wilkinson, sales director at Yokohama Tyres, said: “G&J Shuttleworth’s fleet runs day and night, carrying sensitive liquid loads across long distances, so durability and reliability are critical.

“However, we’re delighted that Yokohama tyres are proving to be a game-changer and providing the company with reliability and even more than mileage. Extended tyre life is helping them achieved a lower cost per kilometre, while sustainability is enhanced as retreading and longer life reduce waste.

As part of the fleet trial, Yokohama and G&J Shuttleworth have also partnered with TRS tyres in order to provide tyre fitment services.

Yokohama’s 124R pattern for steer axles, (or 124RA all position pattern in 17.5” and 19.5”), has tread features which improve life and traction, including grooves and sipes specifically designed to reduce premature shoulder step down and uneven wear, stone ejectors and rigid shoulder ribs to aid straight line stability.

Meanwhile Yokohama’s 704R drive axle tyre has a variety of design elements to aid mileage and traction. Extra wide directional tread, high rigidity blocks and a newly developed compound all contribute to even wear, long tread life and improve traction particularly in wet and cold conditions.

