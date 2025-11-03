Why now is the best time for new HGV drivers

As the festive season approaches and delivery demand peaks, the logistics sector is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year amid ongoing driver shortages. John Keelan-Edwards, Managing Director of Driver Hire Training, explains why it’s essential to bring new HGV drivers into the industry, and why now could be the perfect time to begin a new HGV driving career.
“With the festive season on the horizon, the busiest time of the year for the logistics industry is fast approaching. This period will highlight any staffing shortages, as the industry works hard to meet heightened seasonal demand,” says John.
“Finding good staff isn’t easy, and that’s expected to make the busy upcoming festive period demanding for many in the industry, with delivery delays likely as demand peaks and winter conditions slow transport,” says John. “We need an influx of new HGV drivers into the industry in 2026 to help ease the pressure. This will intensify over time, with a large proportion of the workforce set to retire in the next 5-10 years.”
“The shortage is felt throughout the year, but more noticeably during the festive period and peak summer months when demand is highest and capacity is stretched. New drivers are needed urgently to avoid delivery delays and strengthen the supply chain in 2026.”
“It’s not only a great time to start a new career personally, with strong demand, quick training routes and competitive salaries, but also an important time to support the future of the industry. The logistics sector keeps every part of the UK economy moving, delivering everything from groceries to lifesaving medication. Drivers play an essential role in keeping supply chains running efficiently and keeping communities connected,” says John.
“There are multiple pathways into HGV driving. All you need is to be 18 years old and have a UK car driver’s licence to train to become a professional truck driver,” says John. You may want to start out in smaller vehicles and work up, but through our fast-track training option, you could actually go straight into the top category and apply for a C+E (Class 1) licence. This is the classic ‘artic’ licence and allows you to drive vehicles over 3,500 kg, with a trailer over 750kg,” says John.
“HGV driving is a well-paid, rewarding and flexible career option. Annual salaries for Class 1 drivers can be up to £50,000 a year, with the potential for as much as £70,000 in certain specialist roles,” explains John.
The whole process typically takes 8-10 weeks from the initial application, medical assessments through to booking a test date, so by starting in autumn 2025, you could be fully qualified and ready to start a brand new career early in 2026. There are training hubs up and down the country, and much of the theory training can be completed online. Depending on the licence chosen, and any qualifications already held, the actual training can be completed within six to eight days. After that, you’ll be qualified to be one of the most important people on the road, keeping the UK moving.”