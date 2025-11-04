Headline News

Pallet-Track accelerates expansion of Oldham logistics firm

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - 07:17
An Oldham logistics specialist is creating 10 new jobs and investing £500,000 in new facilities due to rapid growth.

Family-run firm H&B Logistics is expanding its operation after increasing its coverage for national pallet network Pallet-Track.

The Chadderton-based company, which started life as a local parcel courier, became a shareholder member of Pallet-Track in 2016 to cover postcodes in the Manchester area.

The network enables logistics companies to work collectively to collect and deliver palletised freight throughout the UK in an efficient and cost-effective way.

H&B Logistics has now extended its Pallet-Track coverage by adding all OL postcodes across Oldham and Rochdale to its portfolio.

The increase in coverage will deliver overall growth of 25 per cent and increase handling, with an extra 110 pallets per day for delivery and an extra 150 pallets per day inputted into the Pallet-Track network.

To accommodate the additional work, the firm is creating four roles for Class 2 day drivers, two Class 1 driver roles – one day, one night – two traffic planner roles and two new forklift driver positions.

In addition, its £500,000 investment will add a new canopy to its Westwood Business Park site as part of a three-phase extension to its premises to provide a fully undercover loading and unloading facility.

The business, which was founded in 1989 by Nick Hall and Alan Byrne, now operates a fleet of 42 trucks and trailers, plus one Luton van.

Darren Platt, managing director of H&B Logistics, said: “This is an exciting time for the business, and we are proud of our ongoing growth and success, which is testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.

“This expansion of our partnership with Pallet-Track provides us with an exciting opportunity to grow our business even further while serving our customers and creating quality jobs for the community.

“Once the building extension and canopy is finished, we will look to generate a further five to ten per cent growth of new business over the next six months.”

Stuart Godman, CEO at Pallet-Track, said: “H&B Logistics has built a fantastic reputation in the Northwest and has supported the growth of Pallet-Track in the region for nearly a decade. They offer world-class service, and we couldn’t be happier.

“The team were the obvious first choice to support our growth in the region and together, we will continue to strengthen both our businesses. Exciting times ahead.”

