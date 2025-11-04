Headline News

Driver Safety

How a visit to the Pit Stop loo could save a trucker's life

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - 07:55
Driver Safety, Fleet Management, Mental Health

Grabbing a trucker’s attention while he or she is going to the loo via clever eye level ads has long been a favourite ploy of those clever marketing people trying to sell them something, but for the growing number of drivers calling at The Chippenham Pit Stop just off junction of the M4 in Wiltshire ‘clocking’ those ads can only be to their advantage and might even save their lives.

Pit Stop Barista Tom Jenkins. Image: Chippenham Pit Stop

For the Pit Stop crew use that valuable space throughout the year to alert their customers to men’s health issues and particularly to those which might affect those who spend long hours behind a wheel every day.

This month the Pit Stop ads in the loo are supporting the Movember Foundation’s annual November campaign to collect cash for charity while raising awareness of the threats to men’s health.

Director and Health Campaign Coordinator and former Bristol nurse Lisa Hatherell said the Pit Stop poster also included a QR Code enabling drivers to check their risk of prostate cancer in just thirty seconds.

All too often men ignored the symptoms of such illnesses as prostate and testicular cancer until it was too late,” warned Lisa.

“We are doing our bit to promote this world- wide awareness campaign by bringing attention to it and giving out posters which we have designed especially for our trucker customers,” she said.

“But we don’t stop there because every month we draw our customers attention via these ads to a whole range of health issues including obesity, high blood pressure and strokes, the dangers from all of which can be reduced by adopting a healthier lifestyle,” said Lisa

Besides providing healthy eating options and cooking without fat, the Pit Stop crew provide a relaxing home from home environment for their customers and have even provided an open- air exercise gym.

