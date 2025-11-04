CoolKit marks 20 years with award and world-first Kia PV5 conversion

CoolKit, the UK’s largest refrigerated van and box body specialist, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a double milestone as it collects its fifth ‘Refrigerated Panel Van of the Year’ crown and unveils the world’s first Kia PV5 temperature-controlled conversion
Kia’s PV5, set for UK release in March 2026, represents a significant step forward in the chilled transport sector, with CoolKit’s conversion signalling the OEM’s confidence in the company’s market-leading expertise.
The dual achievements highlight just how far the Blackburn-based business has come since its 2005 launch with four employees supplying insulation kits to the trade.
Two decades on, the company now employs more than 140 people, operates from a 100,000 sq ft site capable of accommodating 300 vehicles, and has become the UK’s leading refrigerated van converter.
CoolKit’s portfolio today spans van conversions, rigid box bodies, conversion kits and portable refrigeration, serving customers across food logistics, pharmaceuticals and last‑mile delivery.
Its continued success has been underpinned by sustained investment in facilities, processes and people, including a £2m programme that recently enabled an 800 per cent increase in box body production and record refrigerated van volumes.
A strong network of manufacturer accreditations with Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Renault, Toyota and Stellantis ensures CoolKit’s products meet the highest safety and performance standards.
The company also holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, reflecting its commitment to quality and environmental responsibility.
Rupert Gatty, CoolKit’s founder and chief executive officer, said: “I am delighted to collect the award again. It is incredible to see the way CoolKit has grown over the past 20 years, so to be recognised by the industry and a global manufacturer like Kia is phenomenal.
“These achievements are another chapter of CoolKit’s incredible story, and they signal the ambition we have for the next 20 years!”
As it enters its third decade, CoolKit continues to scale production and advance product innovation, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to fleet operators, OEMs and the wider cold chain industry.