AVILOO Launches UK’s First Independent Battery Warranty for Used Electric Vehicles

AVILOO, a global specialist in independent EV battery diagnostics, has launched the UK’s first financially backed battery warranty for used electric vehicles, providing buyers with greater confidence when purchasing a second-hand EV.
Launching in July 2026, the AVILOO Battery Warranty is based entirely on independent battery health data rather than manufacturer-reported figures. The UK rollout coincides with launches in Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland, following successful introductions in France and Sweden.
As demand for used electric vehicles continues to grow, battery health remains one of the biggest concerns for prospective buyers. The battery is typically the most expensive component in an EV, yet consumers often have limited visibility of its true condition at the point of purchase. AVILOO aims to address this challenge by providing an independently verified warranty backed by extensive battery diagnostic data.
Independent Battery Warranty for Used EV Buyers
The new warranty is built around the AVILOO FLASH Test, a manufacturer-neutral battery health assessment that takes just three minutes to complete and is compatible with 96% of electric vehicle models currently on the road.
The test evaluates key battery performance indicators, including actual battery capacity, charging capability and thermal management performance, comparing results against the vehicle’s original factory specifications.
For every vehicle covered by the warranty, AVILOO calculates an individual State of Health (SoH) threshold using its proprietary battery diagnostics database, which the company says is the largest of its kind globally. This threshold represents the minimum battery health level that must be maintained over a one-year period and 20,000 kilometres of use.
If the battery’s State of Health falls below the guaranteed level during the warranty period, the vehicle owner receives £2,700 in compensation, alongside a full refund of the FLASH Test cost.
According to AVILOO, this provides used EV buyers with a tangible financial safeguard rather than a general assurance about battery condition.
New Digital Platform for Dealers and Fleet Operators
The warranty is issued separately from AVILOO’s existing battery health certificate and is managed through AVILOO Connect, a new digital platform designed for dealers, fleet operators and vehicle remarketing businesses.
The platform allows users to manage battery testing and warranty administration throughout the vehicle lifecycle, from initial inspection through to resale. Dealers can offer the warranty as an independently underwritten benefit, helping to improve buyer confidence without taking on additional financial risk themselves.
Marcus Berger, CEO of AVILOO, said: “The AVILOO Battery Warranty raises the used electric vehicle market to a new level. For the first time in the UK, we are providing the foundation for a warranty based solely on objective, independent measurement data. This builds trust and gives British dealers and buyers a level of certainty that simply has not existed before.
The UK has one of Europe’s most dynamic used EV markets, and we see enormous appetite from both dealers and consumers to get this right. With the Battery Warranty, we are setting a new industry standard – one that provides orientation for all market participants, strengthens the case for electric mobility, and ensures that used EVs are seen not as a risk, but as a sustainable, trustworthy choice.”
Trusted by Leading Automotive Brands
AVILOO has already established itself as a leading provider of independent EV battery testing across Europe.
Major automotive groups including Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Porsche Holding have selected AVILOO as their preferred third-party battery diagnostics provider for dealership networks across Europe. The AVILOO FLASH Test is used on both manufacturer-owned vehicles and customer trade-ins.
The company’s battery testing technology is also used by leading leasing providers Ayvens and Arval as part of their vehicle remarketing programmes.
In addition, major automotive remarketing businesses BCA and Cox Automotive have integrated the FLASH Test into their European operations, while dealer groups Hedin and Emil Frey are also using the technology under Europe-wide agreements.
With battery health becoming a critical factor in used EV purchasing decisions, AVILOO believes its new warranty will help improve transparency, strengthen consumer confidence and support the continued growth of the electric vehicle market.