CMA investigating AutoTrader over fake and misleading reviews

The UK’s crackdown on fake online reviews has entered a significant new phase, as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) intensifies its investigations into misleading consumer feedback across major platforms. Among the companies under scrutiny is AutoTrader, a leading digital marketplace for buying and selling vehicles, signalling that even well-established brands are not immune from regulatory attention.
The CMA’s latest actions reflect growing concern that manipulated reviews are distorting consumer choice, undermining trust and potentially breaching consumer protection law. As online ratings increasingly influence purchasing decisions, the regulator is seeking to determine whether businesses are doing enough to detect, remove and prevent fake or misleading content.
The CMA’s widening investigation
Fake reviews have long been a grey area of e-commerce, but the CMA is now taking a firmer stance. Its investigation focuses on whether platforms have adequate systems in place to identify suspicious activity, prevent incentivised reviews and ensure transparency for users.
In the case of AutoTrader, the CMA is examining how reviews are collected and displayed, and whether consumers are being given a fair and accurate representation of sellers and services. While no conclusions have yet been reached, the probe highlights the regulator’s intention to hold major digital platforms accountable.
The CMA has previously secured commitments from companies in sectors such as travel and retail, but this latest move suggests a broader and more assertive enforcement strategy. With new powers under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, the regulator can impose significant fines for breaches, raising the stakes for businesses across the UK.
Why fake reviews matter
Online reviews have become a cornerstone of modern consumer behaviour. Whether purchasing a car, booking a holiday or choosing a household appliance, star ratings often serve as a shortcut for trust. However, this reliance creates fertile ground for manipulation.
Fake reviews can take many forms, from outright fabrications to selectively solicited positive feedback or the suppression of negative experiences. The result is a distorted marketplace where consumers may be misled into making poor decisions, while honest businesses are placed at a competitive disadvantage.
The rise of artificial intelligence has further complicated the issue. AI-generated reviews can appear highly convincing, making detection more challenging and increasing the scale at which fraudulent content can be produced.
Industry reaction and expert insight
The CMA’s intervention has been welcomed by industry experts, including Daniel Mohacek, chief executive of TruthEngine, a platform specialising in the detection and prevention of fake reviews.
“We welcome these investigations by the CMA, which are likely to be the tip of the iceberg. This announcement is great news for the consumer and is shining a light onto an issue that is both global and institutionalised.
“It’s fantastic that the CMA is taking the lead here and protecting UK consumers from an issue that is widespread, endemic and hitting their wallets.
“At TruthEngine, we’ve analysed millions of online reviews over the past five years and found that, across many sectors, over half of them are now fake – and AI is only making the problem worse.
“The takeaway from this is simple: everyone should alter how they use and trust online ratings and businesses that have them in place need to act or face potentially significant fines.
“Whether choosing a new energy provider, buying a tumble dryer or booking a getaway abroad, a rating of 5 out of 5 feels deeply reassuring.
“But increasingly, our analysis shows that reassurance is misplaced. The fact of the matter is that a business that appears universally adored should raise eyebrows, not confidence. If it looks too good to be true, it usually is.
“This isn’t to say that consumers should ignore reviews entirely, rather that they should use them differently. People need to be very wary of companies with a 5-star rating and, instead, focus their decision on the 2s, 3s and 4s, where TruthEngine’s research shows the reviews are more trustworthy and likely to be human.
“Also, we encourage consumers to use reviews that have been independently authenticated wherever possible.
“Ecommerce is obsessed with stars, but the savvy consumer these days will trust what doesn’t shine quite so brightly.”
Implications for businesses
The CMA’s investigation sends a clear message: businesses can no longer treat review management as a passive or secondary concern. Companies operating online platforms must demonstrate robust systems for detecting and removing fake content, as well as ensuring that review processes are transparent and fair.
For marketplaces like AutoTrader, this may involve strengthening verification procedures, improving moderation technologies and providing clearer information to users about how reviews are sourced. Failure to act could result in reputational damage, regulatory penalties and loss of consumer trust.
Moreover, businesses that rely heavily on positive ratings as a marketing tool may need to rethink their strategies. As scrutiny increases, overly polished review profiles could become a liability rather than an asset.
What it means for consumers
For consumers, the CMA’s actions are a step towards a more trustworthy digital marketplace. However, as Mohacek’s comments suggest, regulation alone will not solve the problem.
Shoppers are being encouraged to adopt a more critical approach to online reviews. Rather than focusing solely on high star ratings, consumers should look for a balanced mix of feedback and pay attention to detailed, nuanced comments. Independently verified reviews and platforms with strong authentication processes may also offer greater reliability.
A turning point for online trust
The CMA’s investigation into fake and misleading reviews, including its scrutiny of AutoTrader, marks a potential turning point in the regulation of online platforms. As enforcement powers increase and public awareness grows, businesses will face greater pressure to ensure authenticity and transparency.
At the same time, the findings from companies like TruthEngine suggest that the scale of the problem is far greater than many realise. If, as claimed, more than half of reviews in some sectors are fake, the implications for consumer trust and market fairness are profound.
Ultimately, the success of the CMA’s efforts will depend not only on enforcement but also on cultural change within the digital economy. Platforms, businesses and consumers alike must adapt to a new reality where trust can no longer be taken at face value.