Bradford accelerates transition to zero-emission buses

Bradford’s transition to a fully electric, zero-emission bus fleet has been accelerated by 18 months after securing £8 million in government funding, marking a major step forward in the region’s journey towards cleaner public transport.
The funding has been awarded through the Joint Air Quality Unit (JAQU), a collaboration between the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs and the Department for Transport. This investment will be matched by £6.2 million from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, bringing the total funding package for Bradford’s electric bus programme to £14.2 million.
The project will also include major upgrades to the First Bus depot, which will serve franchised services in Bradford from October 2028. Planned improvements include new electrical infrastructure, the construction and commissioning of a dedicated substation, installation of high-capacity cabling and deployment of advanced chargers supported by smart charging technology.
As a result of this accelerated investment, the first electric buses on key routes across Bradford are expected to enter service by spring 2027.
The transition is already underway in parts of the district. In the Keighley area, 15 electric buses are currently operating between Keighley and Bradford, accounting for around 12% of the existing 125-strong fleet.
Looking ahead, the district’s entire bus fleet will transition alongside the introduction of the franchising scheme, ultimately reaching 116 Weaver-branded electric buses under the control of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority. This shift is expected to significantly reduce emissions while improving the quality and reliability of local transport services.
Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council, said: “We are making a switch to zero-emission buses with the early adoption of the infrastructure needed to support them.
“Cleaner, better buses are vital for the future of Bradford, and this project demonstrates our commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that benefit everyone.”
The accelerated rollout highlights the growing momentum behind electric public transport across the UK, as local authorities invest in infrastructure and fleet upgrades to meet environmental targets and improve air quality.
With earlier deployment now confirmed, Bradford is positioning itself at the forefront of regional transport decarbonisation, delivering benefits for passengers, communities and the environment.