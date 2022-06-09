Richard Lilwall, CEO of Quartix

Richard has over 20 years of global experience in telematics and telecommunications. He has steered commercial growth in positions such as Vice President and Managing Director for leading vehicle tracking and telematics suppliers and previously set up the most successful vehicle tracking distributorship in the UK. Having progressed rapidly in the Enterprise and Automotive arenas in his past roles, Richard joined Quartix in 2021 with a wealth of knowledge and an appetite to delight customers.

Contributing Posts

How eco-driving can help businesses keep fuel costs in check