Headline News

Richard Lilwall

Thursday, June 9, 2022 - 06:25
No Comments
882 Views
Expert Bio

Richard Lilwall, CEO of Quartix

Richard has over 20 years of global experience in telematics and telecommunications. He has steered commercial growth in positions such as Vice President and Managing Director for leading vehicle tracking and telematics suppliers and previously set up the most successful vehicle tracking distributorship in the UK. Having progressed rapidly in the Enterprise and Automotive arenas in his past roles, Richard joined Quartix in 2021 with a wealth of knowledge and an appetite to delight customers.

Contributing Posts

How eco-driving can help businesses keep fuel costs in check

Tags
,

Related Article

Charlie Jardine

May 24, 2022No Comments

Charlie Jardine, Founder and CEO at EO Charging Charlie Jardine is the founder and CEO of EO Charging (EO), a British provider of technology-enabled charging solutions for

Samuel Knott

Samuel Knott, Head of Distribution, By Bits Sam has

May 23, 2022
Pierre Etienne Franc

Pierre-Etienne Franc

Pierre-Etienne Franc, Chairman, FiveT Hydrogen Pierre is also CEO

May 23, 2022

Daan de Cloe

Daan de Cloe, chief technology officer and co-founder of AutoFill

May 12, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Volvo FE Electric

    The UK’s first electric tipp...

    Family-owned Fox Group is championing

    Jun 08, 20224,368 Views

    How the 3G sunset will impact ...

    Disparity between technological innovation and

    Jun 09, 20224,116 Views
    Charging Station

    EV summer driving: tips and tr...

    The weather is warming up,

    Jun 06, 20224,032 Views
    Lorry Park on M6 Motorway

    Industry hits back over threat...

    The logistics sector has slammed

    Jun 06, 20223,900 Views
    HGV accidents

    Three tips to avoid the most c...

    Driving a heavy goods vehicle

    Jun 07, 20223,732 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021244,632 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202168,868 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202143,056 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202235,850 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202131,326 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing