Conn Byrne is a seasoned executive in the fintech industry, currently serving as the Executive Director of Integrated Payments at Payroc. With a wealth of experience and expertise, Conn is responsible for developing and implementing Payroc’s Integrated Sales strategies across the U.S. and European markets. His primary focus lies in driving the company’s tech-focused revenue growth through new business acquisition and strategic initiatives with key channel partners.

Contributing Posts:

Why poor charging experiences threaten fleet electrification goals