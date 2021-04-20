CCF introduces 27 tonne electric truck to its London delivery fleet

CCF has added a new 27 tonne electric curtainside truck to its fleet, following a three-year development project with Electra.
The Travis Perkins Group business will operate the vehicle from its Harmondsworth branch, where it will complete zero-emissions deliveries across West and Central London.
It uses a 287kWh battery, which gives a range of 120 miles – achieving an efficiency of around 0.4mi/kWh.
CCF says the truck can be recharged in seven hours using a three-phase supply.
Catherine Gibson, managing director of CCF, said: “CCF is proud to have launched the UK’s first 27 tonne curtainside BEV. As a business we are always striving to raise the bar of our service proposition and make good on our Completely Customer Focused service approach.
“Being as sustainable as possible and investing in this vehicle is not only instrumental to CCF’s delivery operations across London but will also help to reduce harmful emissions while contributing to the UK’s ambitious sustainability targets and journey to net-zero.”
The vehicle has been awarded a five-star rating under the London Direct Vision Standards, and has been fitted with a sensor system to alert the driver to the presence of vulnerable road users, an audible vehicle manoeuvring alarm, and a five-way camera monitoring system. Onboard weighing scales, telematics and vehicle tracking will also be used to monitor the BEV’s energy use in real time.
Ben Smith, Managing Director at Electra, added: “Through this strategic partnership with CCF, we are progressing towards cleaner, noiseless, low emission transport for the construction industry supply sector, which has seen a significant surge during the pandemic.
“With an end of life strategy in place for all our batteries from the vehicles in energy storage, these vehicles will have an incredibly positive effect on our planet.”