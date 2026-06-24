Climate Advisers Warn Against Weakening UK EV Quotas as Electric Vehicle Transition Continues

The UK’s climate advisers have warned that it is “essential” the government avoids further concessions on electric vehicle (EV) quotas, as concerns grow over the pace and stability of the country’s transition to zero-emission transport.
In its latest progress report to Parliament, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) set out its position on the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate and wider electric vehicle uptake, stressing that policy consistency is critical to meeting national climate targets.
Among the key statements in the report, the CCC said: “It is essential that this year’s review of the mandate does not lead to further concessions. Doing so would severely undermine prospects of achieving the UK’s 2030 NDC, exacerbate the UK’s dependence on imported oil, and leave more households paying the higher costs of petrol or diesel cars.”
The committee also highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum in the shift to electric vehicles, warning that policy weakening could have wider economic and infrastructure consequences. It said: “Avoiding a further weakening of the ZEV mandate is also key to supporting EV uptake, which helps to further spread the cost of fixed charges, and for maintaining investor confidence in the business case for public charging projects.”
In addition, the CCC noted that affordability remains a key factor in accelerating adoption and called for further consideration of charging costs. It said: “A planned review into the cost of public charging should consider VAT and standing charge arrangements for public charging.”
The report reinforces the view that strong regulatory signals are essential to support both consumer uptake and continued private investment in charging infrastructure. It also reflects growing concern that any dilution of EV targets could slow progress just as the UK aims to scale up its electric vehicle market.
Responding to the publication, Vicky Read, Chief Executive of ChargeUK, backed the CCC’s position and urged the government to maintain its current trajectory.
She said: “The government’s own climate advisers are unequivocal: there must be no further weakening of the mandate. Doing so would not only threaten the country’s climate goals, but leave more households worse off paying high petrol and diesel prices. The CCC is also right to state that another U-turn would undermine the confidence of investors funding charging infrastructure rollout.
“Their independent analysis that the move to electric vehicles is on track and identifies the government’s cost of public EV charging review as an opportunity to reduce costs for millions more households, further encouraging EV uptake.”
The comments come at a pivotal moment for the UK’s electric vehicle transition, as policymakers balance climate commitments, consumer affordability, and infrastructure delivery. The CCC’s latest findings underline the importance of maintaining a stable policy framework to support long-term investment and ensure the continued rollout of EV charging networks across the country.