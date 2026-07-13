Jaama secures landmark Metropolitan Police fleet contract

Jaama, a leading UK fleet management software provider, has secured a contract of up to 10 years with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) to support the management of one of the most complex public sector vehicle fleets in the country.
The agreement, structured as a 7+1+1+1-year contract, will see Jaama provide its Key2 fleet and workshop management software platform to the UK’s largest police service, which operates more than 5,000 vehicles across Greater London.
The Metropolitan Police fleet includes front-line response vehicles, armed response units, prisoner transport vehicles and forensic support assets. Collectively, these vehicles travel more than 52 million miles every year, with many requiring extensive specialist conversions to meet the operational demands of policing.
The contract follows a year-long competitive tender process conducted across four stages. Jaama was selected as the Most Advantageous Tender after being assessed across a range of criteria, including technical and quality performance, commercial value, social value, health and safety and business continuity.
The announcement was made at this year’s National Association of Police Fleet Managers (NAPFM) event, marking a significant milestone for Jaama and the start of a long-term partnership with the Metropolitan Police Service.
Andrew Holgate, Chief Executive Officer at Jaama, said: “We are proud to have been selected by the Metropolitan Police Service to support one of the UK’s most complex and important public sector fleets. MPS’s requirements are demanding, operationally critical and highly specialised. That is exactly the type of environment Key2 was built to support. Winning a fleet of this complexity reflects the twenty years we have spent supporting large and complex fleets across leasing, rental, corporate and public sector operations. I want to thank our team for the work that went into the tender process. We now look forward to a long-term partnership with the Met, built on the service, delivery and trust that a force responsible for policing London should expect.”
Ben Joce, Senior Responsible Officer for the programme and Head of Solutions Services within MPS, said: “This award marks the next step in our digital transformation across Business Services, ensuring our officers and staff are supported with the right tools to do their jobs effectively. It also reflects our commitment to delivering better value for money by improving efficiency, insight and operational control across our fleet. I am pleased that Jaama will be joining us on this journey.”
Jason Powell, Director of Fleet Services, said: “I am delighted that Jaama has been selected following a rigorous and highly competitive procurement process. Throughout the programme we have been bold in our ambitions, focusing not only on current operational requirements, but on securing a solution that will continue to evolve alongside one of the most complex fleet operations in the UK.
Key2 provides the tools, insight, and flexibility we need to drive productivity, efficiency, and compliance across our fleet today, whilst creating a platform for continuous improvement throughout the life of the contract. As we continue to scale our digital capability, enhance data-driven decision making and explore emerging AI opportunities, it is vital that we have a system capable of evolving with us.
This investment is about much more than fleet management software; it is about ensuring we have the information and operational control needed to maximise availability, improve utilisation, and deliver better value from every vehicle we operate. At a time when every pound of public money matters, we want to ensure every penny spent contributes to better outcomes for London, and this partnership provides a strong foundation to help us achieve that.”
The contract strengthens Jaama’s position within the public sector fleet management market. The company has previously supported organisations including Lancashire Police and NHS Scotland, giving it extensive experience of the compliance, reporting and operational requirements expected by public sector fleets.
Jaama’s Key2 platform has been designed to provide the flexibility needed by specialist organisations, including emergency services. Its capabilities include managing complex vehicle operations, rapid response fleets and specialist medical vehicles, making it suited to the demanding requirements of blue light organisations.
The partnership will enable the Metropolitan Police Service to enhance fleet visibility, improve operational control and strengthen data-driven decision making while creating a foundation for future innovation, including emerging artificial intelligence applications.