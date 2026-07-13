Fleet Assist plans to grow mobile service network

Fleet Assist has expanded its network of mobile service units to 900 vehicles and technicians after adding more than 300 during the first six months of the year, as demand for mobile vehicle servicing continues to rise.
The fleet management specialist expects the network to exceed 1,200 mobile service units by the end of 2026, driven by growing demand from leasing, rental and salary sacrifice providers seeking more convenient vehicle servicing and maintenance solutions.
The expanding mobile operation complements Fleet Assist’s managed network of 9,300 service locations, which supports a customer fleet of more than 1.5 million vehicles across the UK.
To support its growth, Fleet Assist is continuing to recruit carefully selected mobile service partners, including franchised and independent dealerships, national service providers and vehicle manufacturers.
The increasing adoption of electric vehicles has played a major role in the expansion of mobile servicing. With fewer moving parts and generally simpler servicing requirements than petrol and diesel vehicles, EVs are particularly well suited to maintenance carried out at a customer’s home or workplace.
Fleet Assist’s data highlights the rapid growth in mobile EV servicing. Electric car service jobs have increased from just 0.3% of mobile work in 2022 to 21.3% in 2026, while electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) servicing has risen from 2.3% to 7.5% over the same period.
Mobile servicing is also becoming increasingly popular for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The proportion of car servicing jobs completed at a driver’s home or workplace has increased from 0.2% in 2022 to 7.6% in 2026, while mobile servicing for light commercial vehicles has grown from virtually zero to 1.2%.
Nikos Kotrozos, Supply Chain Director at Fleet Assist, said: “The popularity and viability of mobile servicing within our customer base has been helped by the growth of EVs which typically have fewer parts and take less time to service than ICE vehicles. More customer work direction policies are advising that their driver’s SMR needs can be managed by a mobile service unit which is why we are continuing to expand our fleet.
“Obviously the bigger more complex SMR jobs or where the vehicle is not at a suitable location will be sent to a garage, but such is the demand that many garages are investing in putting their own mobile service vehicles on the road to expand their aftersales businesses.”
To help workshops enter the growing mobile servicing market, Fleet Assist is providing guidance on vehicle specifications and offering fully equipped service vans that are ready for technicians to begin work immediately. The company has developed the vehicles using its experience of mobile servicing requirements, ensuring each van is equipped with the tools and equipment needed for routine servicing, maintenance and repair work.
Fleet Assist has also introduced a competitive finance package to help garages invest in mobile service units, enabling them to expand their aftersales operations and meet increasing customer demand for flexible vehicle servicing.