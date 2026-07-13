Falcon Buses unveils its new fleet of electric buses

Falcon Buses has launched its first fleet of electric buses as part of a major investment in zero-emission public transport across Surrey, supported by a significant upgrade to its West Byfleet depot.
The family-owned operator has introduced 13 new electric buses with funding from Surrey County Council and the Department for Transport’s ZEBRA 2 scheme. The new vehicles are entering service across Falcon’s network this month and are expected to save around 13,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over their operational lifetime while providing quieter, cleaner journeys for passengers.
To support the transition, Falcon Buses has partnered with commercial fleet specialist VEV to transform its Wintersells Road depot into a dedicated electric vehicle hub. The project makes Falcon one of the first independent bus operators in the UK to fully embrace electric bus technology.
The depot has been equipped with a new 1,500kVA power supply, six 60kW chargers and three 120kW chargers. The charging network is managed through VEV’s smart charging platform, VEV IQ, which monitors energy use, charging schedules and charger performance to maximise fleet efficiency and reliability.
Speaking at the official launch at Brooklands Museum, Falcon Buses Managing Director Richard Telling said: “This is a hugely significant milestone for Falcon. Introducing our first electric buses marks the beginning of a new chapter for the business and demonstrates our commitment to delivering cleaner, quieter and more sustainable transport for the communities we serve.
“Working with VEV has enabled us to build the infrastructure we need not only for the first 13 electric buses entering service today, but for the continued growth of our fleet over the coming months and years as we work towards our goal of an all-electric bus fleet by 2033.”
Surrey County Council welcomed the investment as part of its wider environmental strategy.
Steve Bax, Deputy Cabinet Member for Highways at Surrey County Council, said: “I’m delighted that Surrey residents will benefit from 13 new electric buses, to add to the county’s growing fleet of cleaner, greener buses.
“Introducing these buses is expected to deliver an estimated carbon saving of thirteen tonnes over their lifetime, which is great news for residents and for everyone travelling in and out of Surrey. We are committed to becoming a net-zero county by 2050 and reducing carbon emissions from transport will be absolutely key to achieving this.”
The electrification project forms part of VEV’s expanding portfolio of zero-emission transport schemes across the UK. A second phase of work, due for completion later this year, will further expand charging capacity with additional rapid and fast chargers, ensuring Falcon’s depot is ready to support its long-term fleet electrification programme.
Using Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO)-backed electricity, Falcon expects to reduce emissions by a further 168 tonnes of CO₂e each year compared with a standard electricity supply.
Barry Keane, Senior Account Manager at VEV, said: “This project is about more than installing chargers. It’s about giving operators the confidence that they have the power, charging capability and future capacity needed to transition to zero-emission transport without compromising reliability.
“Every successful electric bus transition starts with the right infrastructure. At Falcon Coaches, we’ve delivered a charging solution that’s designed not only for today’s operations, but for tomorrow’s ambitions.”
The new buses have been supplied by Alexander Dennis, with Falcon becoming the first independent operator to order the manufacturer’s next-generation Enviro200EV single-decker. Measuring 10.9 metres in length, each bus can carry up to 37 seated passengers and features two wheelchair bays, providing greater flexibility for passengers with reduced mobility and those travelling with pushchairs.
Mark Taylor, Regional Sales Manager for Alexander Dennis, said: “Today we are celebrating Falcon as the first independent customer for the next-generation Enviro200EV. This is a significant statement of confidence in the product, in electric bus technology, and in the role that independent operators will play in delivering cleaner, quieter and more efficient public transport.
“The Enviro200 has been the backbone of Falcon’s fleet and many other successful bus operations across the country, and it has earned that position because it is practical, dependable and efficient. With the Enviro200EV, we have taken those same strengths and carried them forward into a zero-emission platform designed for the demands of daily service.”
The investment represents a major step towards Falcon Buses’ ambition of operating a fully electric fleet by 2033 while supporting Surrey’s long-term goal of becoming a net-zero county by 2050