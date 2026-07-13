OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech makes UK public debut

OMODA has unveiled the new OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking the UK debut of its latest flagship SUV and the brand’s third model launch in less than two years.
The new plug-in hybrid SUV is making two runs up the famous Goodwood Hill each day and will remain on display in the First Glance paddock throughout the festival. The launch highlights OMODA’s continued expansion in the UK, with the OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech now available in showrooms from £35,505 on-the-road.
Building on the already well-equipped Noble trim, the Noble Tech introduces two exclusive features designed to enhance convenience and technology. These include Remote Parking Assistance (RPA), which OMODA says is a UK first for the OMODA & JAECOO brands, and an innovative sliding infotainment display.
Remote Parking Assistance allows drivers to manoeuvre the vehicle into parallel, perpendicular and angled parking spaces using the key remote while standing outside the vehicle, making parking in tight spaces easier and more precise.
Inside, the OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech features a 15.6-inch ultra-thin 2.5K touchscreen that can slide across the dashboard towards the front passenger, creating a more personalised in-car experience while providing access to navigation, entertainment and vehicle controls.
The premium specification also includes a 12-speaker Sony sound system, heated and ventilated electrically adjustable front seats, a 1.45-metre panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels and OMODA’s integrated fragrance system, which offers three signature scents with nine adjustable intensity settings.
Power comes from OMODA’s in-house Super Hybrid System (SHS-P), pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an 18.3kWh battery pack. The system produces a combined 204PS and 365Nm of torque, enabling 0-62mph in 8.4 seconds. It also delivers an electric-only driving range of up to 56 miles, a total combined range of more than 700 miles and CO₂ emissions from just 23g/km.
Victor Zhang, Managing Director, OMODA UK, said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the perfect stage for the UK debut of the OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech. It brings together some of the most passionate automotive enthusiasts, industry experts and forward-thinking customers, making it an ideal opportunity to showcase what OMODA represents.
“The OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech further strengthens OMODA’s growing UK line-up, offering customers a compelling combination of advanced technology, premium features and long-distance efficiency. It reflects our commitment to combining bold design, innovative tech and exceptional value, and we are excited to introduce it to the UK audience at such a prestigious and influential event. This debut marks another important step in our journey as we continue to grow the OMODA brand and deliver innovative vehicles that meet the evolving needs of British drivers.”
Held annually at the historic Goodwood Estate, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the world’s leading automotive events, attracting manufacturers, industry leaders and motoring enthusiasts from across the globe. Alongside the OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech, visitors can also experience the OMODA and JAECOO model ranges in the First Glance paddock and take part in test drives at Molecomb Drive throughout the event.
All OMODA models sold in the UK are backed by a seven-year/100,000-mile vehicle warranty, an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty for Super Hybrid System models and RAC roadside assistance across the UK and Europe for the duration of the warranty.