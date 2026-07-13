RAC warns as heatwave pushes vehicle breakdowns higher

The RAC is urging motorists to prepare for more vehicle breakdowns as much of the UK experiences another spell of extreme heat, with some parts of the country facing a third heatwave of the summer.
The motoring organisation says soaring temperatures are placing extra pressure on vehicles, particularly older cars and those with existing mechanical issues. As a result, breakdown call-outs have risen significantly, with drivers being encouraged to carry out basic vehicle checks before setting off and ensure they are prepared in case they become stranded.
RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “After two spells of exceptionally hot weather in recent weeks, the nation’s vehicles will now be facing their third big test of reliability this summer. The very high temperatures are putting extra strain on cars, particularly older ones and those that already have underlying issues.
“We’re consistently seeing hundreds more breakdowns every day compared to what is normal for July, with overall daily call-outs up by 20%. We expect breakdown numbers to continue to rise again over the coming days, with battery failures, overheated engines and tyre-related problems all becoming more likely as temperatures keep climbing.
“No-one starts the day expecting their car to fail them, but breaking down in a heatwave can be far more than just an inconvenience. Being stranded in direct sunlight can become dangerous very quickly, especially for families travelling with children, older people, pets or anyone with a health condition. That’s why drivers should make sure they have plenty of water with them, and think carefully about what they would do if their journey doesn’t go to plan. Using our acronym ‘SHADE’ can help here – by remembering Suncream, Heat protection (ie a hat or umbrella), a breakdown assistance App, Drinks and Essential medication, drivers can be sure they’ve got the most important things with them if they break down.
“A few simple checks before setting off can make a big difference, as so many of the incidents our patrols are going out to are avoidable. Ensuring coolant and oil are at the correct levels, checking tyres are in good condition and properly inflated, and not ignoring dashboard warning lights are all sensible steps that can help reduce the chances of ending up stranded at the roadside. Drivers should contact an RAC Mobile Mechanic if anything doesn’t feel right, or if they know their vehicle hasn’t been serviced in the last 12 months.
“With hot weather now becoming a more regular feature of UK summers, preparing both themselves and their vehicle for extreme temperatures is more important than ever.”
The RAC says the combination of prolonged high temperatures and increased summer travel is creating ideal conditions for vehicle failures. Batteries, cooling systems and tyres are particularly vulnerable during heatwaves, making routine maintenance more important than ever.
Motorists are advised to check coolant and engine oil levels, inspect tyre condition and pressure, and pay attention to any dashboard warning lights before travelling. Ensuring a vehicle has been serviced within the past year can also help reduce the risk of a breakdown during hot weather.
The RAC is also encouraging drivers to think ahead by carrying water, sun protection and any essential medication in case they are delayed or stranded in extreme temperatures. Preparing for the unexpected can help keep drivers and passengers safe while travelling during the latest UK heatwave.
Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Dashboard warning lights are designed to alert drivers when something needs attention, but many people don’t know what the different symbols mean or how urgently they should respond.
“Some warning lights, such as the engine management light, often indicate a fault that should be checked as soon as possible. Others, including the oil pressure warning light or brake system warning light, can signal serious issues that may require you to stop driving immediately to avoid damaging the vehicle or putting yourself at risk.
“While some amber warning lights may simply mean your vehicle needs routine maintenance, red warning lights should never be ignored. Acting quickly can help prevent a relatively minor issue from becoming a much more expensive repair and could even save you from an MOT failure.
“At webuyanycar, we inspect thousands of vehicles every month, so we see first-hand how unresolved faults can affect a car’s condition, roadworthiness and resale value. Understanding what your dashboard is trying to tell you is one of the simplest ways to protect both your safety and your wallet.
“To help motorists identify these symbols and understand the action they should take, we’ve created a comprehensive dashboard warning lights guide, covering the most common dashboard icons and explaining what they mean.”