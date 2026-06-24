Free Ice Cream With Every AION V Test Drive — One of Britain's Coolest EV Experiences

The newly launched AION V all-electric family SUV is offering drivers a refreshing incentive this summer, with free ice cream available on every test drive as the UK faces rising temperatures. The campaign highlights the vehicle’s unique in-car cooling technology, including a built-in temperature-controlled storage compartment designed to keep treats frozen on the move.
Available from AION retailers across the UK, the offer runs until the end of June and celebrates one of the AION V’s standout features: the CoolHot Box, a centre console-mounted 6.6-litre temperature-controlled compartment capable of operating between -15°C and +50°C. The system is designed to keep ice cream frozen, drinks chilled or food warm, depending on the journey.
The CoolHot Box is included as part of the optional Premium Pack, positioning the AION V as one of the few vehicles in the UK market offering integrated on-board freezing capability within a mainstream family SUV.
“The AION V is melting hearts across the UK,” said Jon Wakefield, Managing Director of AION Auto UK. “We’ve only been on sale for three weeks and have already delivered our first cars to happy customers: they’ll certainly be the coolest drivers on the block during this incredible weather.
“The CoolHot Box is just the tip of the iceberg. The AION V delivers a premium, comfortable and spacious experience without the premium price tag. And all our cars come with the AION Great 8 Promise, giving eight years of peace of mind for owners. It’s a sweet deal for everyone!”
Even in standard form, the AION V is designed to cope with hot weather conditions. It features multi-zone climate control air conditioning, ventilated front seats and a spacious cabin designed to maximise passenger comfort. A full-length panoramic sunroof with a retractable shade allows occupants to either enjoy natural light or block out the heat as required.
Interior space is another key focus, with the SUV offering generous room for passengers and luggage, making it suitable for families and long-distance travel.
Test drives are now available at AION retailers across the UK, following the opening of the first wave of locations on 1 June. Customer deliveries of the AION V are already underway, with the brand planning to expand to 30 UK sites by the end of the year as part of its long-term growth strategy.
AION’s ownership offering, the ‘AION Great 8 Promise’, comes as standard with every AION V. It provides eight years of cover across warranty, servicing, roadside assistance and MOT support, aiming to deliver long-term confidence for owners.
Pricing for the AION V starts from £36,450 OTR, with flexible PCP finance options available over 18 to 48 months from £379 per month at 2.9% APR representative through AION Financial Services. The Premium Pack, which includes the CoolHot Box alongside massage front seats and genuine leather upholstery, is available as a £1,495 option.
AION is set to expand its UK model range further, with the UT family hatchback scheduled for launch by the end of 2026, followed by two additional models in 2027. By 2030, the brand aims to offer a seven-strong electrified line-up including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs).