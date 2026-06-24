Driver Safety Solution Delivers Six-Second Response

A video-enabled worker safety solution developed by SureCam and Peoplesafe is helping fleet operators improve driver protection, achieving emergency response times significantly faster than traditional 999 calls.
Following a live trial conducted in partnership with Geotab, a global provider of connected vehicle and asset management solutions, the integrated service recorded an average alarm response time of just six seconds. The results demonstrate how connected vehicle technology, video telematics and professional monitoring can work together to provide rapid assistance for drivers both inside and outside their vehicles.
The solution combines SureCam’s video telematics platform with Peoplesafe’s Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC), enabling drivers to quickly request help in an emergency. Alerts can be raised using an SOS device or smartphone app when working away from the vehicle, or via an in-vehicle panic button when driving.
“By integrating our video telematics platform with Peoplesafe’s Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC), we can provide drivers with a quick and easy way to request assistance in an emergency,” explains Sam Footer, Partnership Director at SureCam. “These latest results demonstrate the effectiveness of the solution, which combines rapid response with complete visibility of emergency incidents as they unfold.”
Each alarm received by the ARC is verified and assessed according to the type of alert triggered, whether it is a panic alarm, fall detection notification, expired timer or camera-generated event. This enables emergency situations to be handled quickly and appropriately.
A key benefit of the service is the integration of SureCam’s vehicle cameras, which provide live visual coverage from the front, rear and interior of the vehicle. This gives ARC operators real-time visibility of incidents as they develop while also creating audio and video evidence that may prove valuable in insurance claims, investigations or legal proceedings.
Peoplesafe’s ARC is certified to BS EN 50518:2019 Category 1 and BS 8484:2022 standards, ensuring a high level of operational performance and security. The BS 8484:2022 certification is particularly significant for fleet operators, as it enables access to a Unique Reference Number (URN), allowing direct communication with police control rooms without the need for a conventional 999 call. This can help deliver the fastest possible emergency response when serious incidents occur.
Naz Dossa, CEO of Peoplesafe, commented: “We have worked closely with our fleet industry partners to develop a workforce safety solution that leverages the capabilities of fleet and video telematics to provide complete driver protection. Rapid, industry-leading response is an integral part of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of employees driving and working remotely, so we are thrilled by the positive feedback from the live trial.”
The solution has also been integrated into the MyGeotab platform, providing fleet managers with a unified view of vehicle telematics, driver safety data and video footage within a single system.
Aaron Jarvis, Vice President at Geotab, added: “Peoplesafe and SureCam have both successfully integrated with MyGeotab, which provides fleet operators with a single, unified view of telematics, video and driver safety. Such a rapid alarm response is a powerful safety outcome mitigating driver risk – and one only possible when the underlying data flows without friction between platforms.”
As fleet operators place greater emphasis on driver welfare, lone worker protection and risk management, integrated safety technologies are becoming increasingly important. The latest trial results suggest that combining video telematics with dedicated emergency response services can significantly improve incident response times while providing enhanced protection for drivers working on the road.