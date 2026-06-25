Etihad Cargo Launches Airline-Led Training Academy

Etihad Cargo has launched the Excellence Hub, a new digital training platform designed to support professional development across the global air cargo sector. Developed by the cargo and logistics division of Etihad Airways, the Excellence Hub is being described as the air cargo industry’s first airline-led logistics training academy.
The initiative has been created to strengthen operational standards, safety, compliance and workforce development throughout Etihad Cargo’s international network. By providing consistent training and knowledge-sharing across partners, customers and industry stakeholders, the platform aims to enhance service quality, improve risk management and support operational excellence across the air cargo supply chain.
Open to Etihad Cargo representatives, business partners, customers and air cargo professionals worldwide, the Excellence Hub offers a range of learning opportunities designed to build specialist knowledge and industry expertise. The curriculum covers cargo operations, product and service standards, safety procedures and compliance requirements aligned with international regulations. It also includes industry-certified programmes developed in collaboration with accredited educational institutions.
The platform combines foundation courses, podcasts, masterclasses and executive education programmes, including a miniMBA, allowing users to gain recognised certifications upon successful completion of training pathways. To encourage engagement, the Excellence Hub incorporates gamification features such as leaderboards, reward points and LinkedIn badges that recognise learning achievements and professional development.
Etihad Cargo is also extending complimentary access to university students, helping to support the next generation of logistics and air cargo professionals while fostering closer links between industry and academia.
A key feature of the platform is its AI-enabled learning capability, which provides personalised feedback and real-time performance insights. Combined with a mobile-first design, this allows users to access training materials and monitor progress from anywhere in the world, creating a flexible and accessible learning environment for global logistics professionals.
Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways, commented: “As the first logistics training academy established by an airline, it represents a significant step forward in how we approach knowledge, capability, and service quality across our global network. By bringing together operational expertise, industry knowledge, and accredited learning pathways in one platform, the Excellence Hub will help raise capability standards across the global air cargo ecosystem.”
Dr Nadia Al Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, added: “Etihad is committed to investing in people, and the Etihad Cargo Excellence Hub is a testament to this commitment. By providing accessible learning opportunities and a platform for knowledge sharing, Etihad Cargo aims to enhance the capabilities of those entering and advancing within the air cargo industry. The Excellence Hub will facilitate professional development and enhance operational excellence, customer service, and efficiency.”
The launch of the Excellence Hub forms part of Etihad Cargo’s wider strategy to support workforce development, improve safety and compliance standards, and drive greater operational consistency across the global air cargo industry. As demand for skilled logistics professionals continues to grow, the platform aims to provide a central hub for training, certification and industry collaboration.