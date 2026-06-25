X2 Joins northstarr to Accelerate Logistics Growth

Leicestershire-based transport operator X2 (UK) Ltd is targeting further growth in the UK and overseas after being acquired by technology-led logistics group northstarr.
The Hinckley-headquartered fourth-party logistics (4PL) specialist has experienced rapid expansion since the Covid-19 pandemic and now joins a growing portfolio of logistics businesses operating under the northstarr umbrella. Alongside X2, the group includes pallet network operator Pallet-Track, warehousing specialist Sqrrl Solutions and cloud-based transport management provider Truckcom.
The acquisition supports northstarr’s ambition to create a more connected, technology-driven logistics ecosystem, reflecting increasing demand for flexible, data-led supply chain solutions.
According to X2 Managing Director Ian Cramb, the company had initially planned to continue growing independently before eventually exploring future opportunities. However, discussions with northstarr Group CEO Stuart Godman highlighted significant strategic benefits that could accelerate the company’s growth ambitions.
Ian said: “We had originally planned to continue growing X2 independently. However, through conversations with industry contacts, it became clear there was a fit with northstarr which we could not ignore.
“X2 joining northstarr provides immediate access to key growth enablers, including pallet network integration, warehousing capability, European expansion potential, and a broader service offering across the logistics chain.
“This partnership has allowed us to reinvest in the business, giving our team a meaningful stake in the future and aligning us with a forward-thinking group with real ambition.”
The acquisition is expected to strengthen X2’s market position while creating opportunities to enhance operational efficiency through greater access to technology, infrastructure and expertise.
Ian added: “Joining northstarr gives us greater scale in the market and from an operational perspective, the combined business opens up significant opportunities around technology and process improvement.
“Culturally, it was also a very natural fit, as northstarr operates in the same agile, fast-paced way that we do. Decisions are made quickly and there is not the bureaucracy you often see in larger organisations, which was important to us.
“Ultimately, this partnership allows us to take what was already a successful, growing business and turbocharge it. We can broaden our offering while still retaining the mindset that has got us to where we are.”
The move marks another step in northstarr’s strategy to bring together complementary logistics businesses that can deliver integrated transport, warehousing and technology services to customers across the supply chain.
Group CEO Stuart Godman believes X2’s expertise will play a key role in strengthening the group’s capabilities and supporting future growth.
He said: “Bringing X2 into the northstarr family is a hugely exciting step for us, both strategically and propositionally. From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Ian and his team had built something exceptional – a fast-growing, agile business with a sharp vision for how modern supply chains should operate. This aligns perfectly with our ambition at northstarr to create a more connected, technology-led logistics group that delivers smarter, more responsive solutions for customers.
“This is about unlocking growth, not just for the businesses within northstarr, but for our customers too, by bringing together expertise, infrastructure and technology in a way that genuinely moves the industry forward.”
As demand grows for integrated logistics, transport management and warehousing solutions, the addition of X2 is expected to strengthen northstarr’s position within the UK logistics sector while supporting future expansion into European markets.