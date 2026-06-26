Holman UK Charity Golf Day Raises Record £48k

Holman UK has raised a record £47,880 through its annual Charity Golf Day, with the funds set to support community projects and educational initiatives across the UK.
Held at Bowood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Wiltshire, the annual event brought together more than 80 Holman colleagues, customers and commercial partners, reinforcing the fleet management company’s long-standing commitment to supporting local communities through United Way.
The 2026 fundraising total exceeded last year’s £40,500, marking the most successful Charity Golf Day to date. Major sponsors contributing to the record-breaking amount included MIS Conversions, Egertons, Geotab, Plantexpand, Fleet Scout by Sopp+Sopp, Nexus, Bott, Enterprise Mobility, Manheim Cox Automotive and Vanaways.
Holman has supported charitable causes and community investment for more than 80 years through United Way, helping create positive change in the communities where it operates. Over the past 12 months alone, the business has raised more than $1.4 million globally for over 700 charities.
“In my first weeks at Holman, I’ve already seen how strongly our values are reflected in the way we support our communities. The success of this event is a great example of what that looks like in action, and truly highlights how deeply embedded community support is within Holman’s culture,” said Nick Hay, Managing Director of Holman UK.
Funds raised from this year’s event will help deliver literacy programmes and educational opportunities for children attending schools in areas of greater need.
One of the projects supported is a Reading Oasis initiative at a Birmingham school, where an unused space has been transformed into a dedicated reading environment featuring new furniture, beanbags, plants, decorations and more than 1,000 donated books. Every pupil also received a book to take home, encouraging reading beyond the classroom.
Holman’s commitment to local communities extends beyond fundraising. Employees regularly volunteer through initiatives such as local litter-picking projects, while the company has also distributed 1,500 craft kits to Birmingham schools to support creativity, learning and pupil engagement.
Jane Hudson Jones, CEO at United Way UK, said: “Everyone at United Way UK is incredibly grateful to Holman and all those who took part in making this year’s Golf Day such a success. Raising £47,880 is an outstanding achievement and will make a real difference to the communities we serve, helping us deliver vital local support as well as creating more school libraries through our Reading Oasis programme. This is a great example of what can be achieved when businesses come together with a shared commitment to strengthening local communities.”
United Way has now installed, or pledged, 67 school libraries, providing more than 16,500 at-risk children with access to books. The charity has raised more than £400,000 through corporate and individual donations and supplied over 74,000 books to schools and communities.
Speaking at the event, Catherine Steel, HR Director at Holman, highlighted the importance of community investment. “We are incredibly proud of what we can give back to our communities. The money raised through events like this delivers real benefits and creates opportunities for young people who need them most. It’s about raising real money that has a real impact.”
The success of this year’s Charity Golf Day underlines Holman’s ongoing commitment to supporting education, literacy and local communities, while demonstrating the positive impact that collaboration across the fleet industry can achieve.