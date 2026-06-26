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AA Warns Drivers as Heatwave Sparks 54% Rise in Overheating Breakdowns

AA Warns Drivers as Heatwave Sparks 54% Rise in Overheating Breakdowns

Friday, June 26, 2026 - 09:26
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Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Top News

The AA is urging motorists to prepare their vehicles before travelling as the UK’s prolonged heatwave continues to put additional strain on drivers and their cars.

According to the breakdown provider, patrols across the UK remain busy as high temperatures drive an increase in vehicle failures. Overall workload reached around 14% above planned levels, while overheating breakdowns have risen sharply.

Tony Rich, AA road safety spokesperson, said: “Our patrols continue to support members across the UK as the hot weather persists, with teams once again adapting their shifts to meet demand.

“Yesterday’s overall workload increased to around 14% above planned levels, reflecting the continued pressure that high temperatures are placing on drivers and their vehicles. Despite this, our patrols and indoor teams have continued to provide an excellent service for members.

“One of the clearest impacts of the heat has been a sharp rise in overheating incidents. Over the last week, The AA has attended 54% more overheating breakdowns than during the previous week, underlining the importance of making sure vehicles are prepared before setting off.”

The AA is advising drivers to carry out a series of basic vehicle checks before travelling during periods of extreme heat. These include checking coolant and engine oil levels, ensuring tyres are correctly inflated and confirming there is sufficient fuel or battery charge to complete the journey, including any unexpected delays or diversions.

Motorists are also encouraged to carry plenty of drinking water, keep a mobile phone fully charged and plan journeys in advance to reduce the impact of any breakdowns or traffic disruption.

Tony Rich added: “Before travelling, drivers should check coolant and oil levels, ensure tyres are correctly inflated and confirm they have enough fuel or battery charge for the journey, including any unexpected delays or diversions. Carrying plenty of drinking water, keeping a mobile phone charged and planning ahead can make a real difference if a breakdown occurs in extreme temperatures.

“We also remind drivers never to leave children, vulnerable people or pets in a parked vehicle, even for a few minutes. Temperatures inside a car can rise rapidly and become dangerous, even when the outside temperature feels manageable.

“The recent airlifting of a dehydrated driver to hospital following the major incident on the M25 near Godstone is a timely reminder of the risks posed by prolonged delays in hot weather. The AA recommends carrying at least one litre of water per occupant, particularly during periods of high temperatures or when congestion is likely.”

With further hot weather forecast across parts of the UK, the AA is reminding motorists that a few simple checks before setting off can help prevent breakdowns and improve safety during summer journeys.

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