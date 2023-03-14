VodaFone
Headline News

Charging

Installing supercharger

High-power EV supercharger installed at Welch’s HQ

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 - 10:35
No Comments
1,038 Views
Charging, Electric Trucks, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Ultra-Rapid Charging

A new state-of-the-art supercharger has been installed at Welch’s Transport HQ ahead of the arrival of the company’s first fully electric HGV. The most powerful supercharger for EVs in Cambridgeshire, the high-power EVD-150 DC charging unit is ideal for commercial charging and is easy to use via a bespoke app.

Ahead of the installation, Welch’s undertook a detailed decarbonisation report, completed by the Energy Saving Trust. The analysis confirmed Welch’s Transport “take their environmental responsibility seriously, and show a strong ambition to minimise carbon emissions”.

EVD-150 DC charging unitThe Welch’s team conducted significant preparation work to ensure the grid could handle the power of the new supercharger. The Energy Saving Trust report gave recommendations to put in place an infrastructure development strategy in line with Welch’s plans for fleet electrification.

The report also said that there may be enough power within the grid connection for the whole fleet to be battery electric. It found that, with on-site infrastructure, a fully battery electric rigid fleet could be accommodated for overnight charging between the two existing grid connections at the Duxford depot, with minimal work beyond installing AC charge points for each vehicle. The report concluded that an investment in charging infrastructure will enable rapid decarbonisation at Welch’s Transport.

The installation of the supercharger took place over two days and was a collaborative effort between Welch’s team and project EV experts. The unit offers ultra-rapid dual charging for commercial vehicles and, as part of Welch’s commitment to the Transport Association, the charger will be available for commercial use for other HGV users. This makes it the first readily available HGV charging point in Cambridgeshire.

A report from the National Grid released in May 2022 showed that zero-emission HGVs will require similar connections to the electricity transmission system required by cars and vans. However, infrastructure for charging heavy goods vehicles is not yet sufficient to fuel long-distance deliveries.

Director of Welch’s Transport, Chris Welch said: “Seeing the installation of our new supercharger has brought to life our vision for a greener future. As well as being a Cambridgeshire first, the charger represents our plans to help the City Council and businesses in the city centre realise and achieve their Net Zero ambitions.

“Presently, a shortage in charging infrastructure and expensive charging costs, are making it exceedingly difficult for freight and haulage companies to make the switch to EVs. More needs to be done to provide the required charging points, so collectively we can make a change. In January motoring groups banded together to issue a stark message to ministers, urging more to be done to provide the infrastructure required to make the switch. Until infrastructure across the country catches up, we are focussing our sustainability targets on delivering cleaner last-mile deliveries in Cambridge. The combination of our knowledgeable local drivers, new electric HGV and now, new high-tech supercharger, means we are well positioned to do exactly that.”

Welch’s new 19-tonne EV will be able to transport general haulage, palleted and hazardous goods. The arrival of the EV will pave the way for Cambridge businesses to benefit from a Net Zero pallet delivery service.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Level Crossing

Škoda trials train warning tech

Mar 14, 2023No Comments

There were a total of 48 near misses between trains and vehicles at level crossings between 2020 and 2021, according to research by Škoda UK, with a

Mechanic checking an engine

Expert shares advice for ap...

You may feel like the decision that has been

Mar 14, 2023
Cars on a motorway

RAC report increase in Dire...

Following a Freedom of Information Request, the RAC analysed

Mar 13, 2023
Vector HE 19 temperature controlled trailers

apetito move toward net zer...

Wiltshire-based catering supplier apetito has taken delivery of 10

Mar 13, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Wincanton Articulated Truck

    Wincanton issues a profit warn...

    Wincanton, a leading supply chain

    Mar 08, 20236,084 Views
    First Hydrogen Gen II_Sketch_Front

    First Hydrogen designs next ge...

    First Hydrogen has revealed new

    Mar 06, 20235,910 Views
    Car showroom

    UK new car market posts sevent...

    UK new car registrations grew

    Mar 06, 20234,458 Views
    EV Filtration product range

    MANN & HUMMEL to educate ...

    Automechanika Birmingham, the UK’s largest

    Mar 06, 20234,440 Views

    Britain’s drug-driving crisi...

    The UK’s leading independent road

    Mar 08, 20234,206 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022126,174 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202284,942 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202246,806 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202243,914 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202225,452 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Installing supercharger

    High-power EV supercharger ins...

    A new state-of-the-art supercharger has

    Mar 14, 2023
    Level Crossing

    Škoda trials train warning te...

    There were a total of

    Mar 14, 2023
    Mechanic checking an engine

    Expert shares advice for appea...

    You may feel like the

    Mar 14, 2023
    Andy Smart

    Andrew Smart

    Andrew  Smart, Head of L&D, PDT Fleet

    Mar 14, 2023
    Cars on a motorway

    RAC report increase in Direct ...

    Following a Freedom of Information

    Mar 13, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing