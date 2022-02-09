Octopus Energy and Elmtronics in new partnership

Businesses looking to electrify their vehicle fleets will now find it easier thanks to a new partnership between Octopus Energy, the UK’s fifth largest energy supplier, and Elmtronics, one of the UK’s leading suppliers and installers of electric vehicle (EV) charge points.
Octopus Energy’s existing EV solutions portfolio includes EV leasing, smart tariffs for charging overnight, EV roaming through its Electric Juice Network and Electric Dreams – a salary sacrifice scheme for electric cars.
This new partnership expands the value-added services available to business customers to include the supply, installation, back-office software and maintenance of charge points, all of which will be fulfilled by Elmtronics. The partners will also collaborate to educate and support businesses in their mission to introduce electric vehicles into their operations.
The new partnership expands an existing relationship. In October 2020, the two companies signed a roaming agreement to allow Octopus Energy customers to charge on Hubsta networks using the Electric Juice Network. Elmtronics’ Hubsta network is used by thousands of business customers and the integration with Octopus Energy’s Electric Juice network simplifies charging on the go by taking away the need for using different cards and apps and rolling charging costs into a single bill.
Dan Martin, Elmtronics CEO, said: “Fleets and businesses are increasingly looking to transition to electric vehicles, but the additional complexities of introducing charging can be daunting for some. The partnership between Octopus Energy and Elmtronics will make the process of switching to an electric fleet as simple and painless as possible for its customers will make a real difference to businesses across the UK.
“This is just the start of what we hope is our vision to provide a full solution to our business customers, bringing electric vehicle charging and renewable energy together as a full package.”
John Szymik, CEO of Octopus Energy Services, the arm of Octopus Energy Group responsible for charge point installations, commented: “We’re excited to be working with like-minded Elmtronics to help more businesses in the UK switch to clean, electric cars. Octopus Energy is among the companies doing the most to push the electric car revolution in the UK and being able to bring more infrastructure to businesses that want to electrify their fleet and go carbon neutral can only be a positive thing.
“Octopus Energy and Elmtronics will work together to keep making it easier for business customers to go electric, by offering charge point supply, install and aftercare all rolled up into one.”
The first Octopus Energy customer to have charge points supplied and installed by Elmtronics is the Wye Valley Brewery, a family-owned brewery based in Herefordshire, UK. Two dual charge points have been installed in the brewery’s customer car park for visitors’ use, and two in the staff parking area for employees. The company, an existing Octopus Energy for Business customer, is aiming to become carbon neutral and has taken delivery of their first fleet EVs as part of this drive.
Over the last 12 months, Elmtronics has seen a growing demand for commercial EV charge points, securing over 300 new commercial contracts with a 50% uplift in its customer base. The company has now installed 2,600 sockets for commercial organisations across the UK, including BMW, Nissan, FedEx and the NHS. The company has recently been acquired by European EV charging company, Mer, in a move that will strengthen the position of both companies in the market providing a wider offer to companies across the UK.
As from this year, The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) will expand the workplace charging scheme grants to provide more support for SME’s, small accommodation businesses and charities. SMEs can claim a grant of up to £850 per parking bay with maximum grants of up to £15,000 available.