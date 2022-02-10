VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

HGV recruitment platform raises £320k after surge in demand

Thursday, February 10, 2022 - 09:17
No Comments
738 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

An HGV recruitment platform that aims to revolutionise the logistics industry has raised over £320,000 to further develop its system and expand the business.

Avail Technologies has secured the funding from existing backer NPIF – Mercia Equity Finance, which is managed by Mercia and is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF), alongside private investors.

Avail’s platform and driver app bring hauliers together with drivers looking for short-term contracts, removing the need for traditional recruitment agencies, saving costs and allowing drivers to earn more. The service also helps drivers comply with IR35 legislation.

The number of registered users on the platform has leapt by 70 per cent to around 17,000 since October, when the Department of Transport urged inactive HGV drivers to return to the industry to ease driver shortages. Avail is one of only five official recruitment providers to the industry body Logistics UK.

Founded in 2018, Avail currently employs five people at its headquarters in Stockton-on-Tees. The latest funding follows the recent appointment of Matt Eeles as General Manager. Matt has over 15 years’ experience in the recruitment industry, and most recently was Managing Director of Darlington-based Imperial Drivers.

Matt Eeles

Matt Eeles

Matt Eeles said: “The recent driver shortage has highlighted the critical role that HGV drivers play in keeping supermarket shelves stocked and the wheels of the industry turning. While conditions are improving and wages have risen, this makes it all the more important that operators cut out unnecessary expenses. Avail enables them to hire drivers at lower cost so more money can into drivers’ pockets.

“The latest funding will enable us to introduce a range of new features to the platform and help us to achieve our goal to become the leading platform of its type in the industry.”

Connie Smith of Mercia added: “Avail is addressing some of the key challenges facing the logistics industry – tackling driver shortages by enabling hauliers to recruit staff remotely, stripping out costs to improve wages and helping drivers deal with the new IR35 regulations. This latest investment will make it even easier for employers and drivers to engage with each other on the platform, and will enable the company to go from strength to strength.”

Sean Hutchinson at British Business Bank, said: “First backed by the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund in 2018, Avail is an excellent example of how access to finance can help a business grow at pace in a key moment of opportunity. When shortages of HGV drivers came to a head, Avail was there to provide a solution that saved haulage firms time and money, which in turn created jobs and supported the wider UK economy.”

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

UK road freight prices 15% up on start of 202...

Feb 10, 2022No Comments

Industry index reveals 2022 began with higher road freight prices than the previous three Januarys. As rising interest rates and inflation bite, logistics industry experts uncover what

Continental Tyres apprentices

Continental Tyre Group cont...

Continental Tyres is building upon last year’s successful apprenticeship

Feb 10, 2022
Fruehauf Trailers

Fruehauf production schedul...

Just four months since MV Commercial secured a new

Feb 10, 2022

Octopus Energy and Elmtroni...

Businesses looking to electrify their vehicle fleets will now

Feb 09, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021235,716 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021145,686 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202160,474 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202135,244 Views
    Mobile Phone

    New 2021 mobile phone driving ...

    This year, the Department for

    Mar 03, 202128,614 Views
    Hot Topics
    Manchester Clean Air Zone

    Government rejects Manchester...

    A plea by mayor Andy

    Feb 08, 20227,002 Views
    Van driver with sat nav

    Almost half of van drivers ris...

    Almost half of van drivers

    Feb 01, 20225,346 Views
    Overnight Lorry Park

    Hauliers must ‘step up&#...

    Transport minister Baroness Vere has

    Feb 03, 20224,002 Views
    Osprey Charging points

    Major retail partnership opens...

    Osprey Charging, one of the

    Feb 03, 20223,510 Views
    Cars on the motorway

    Treasury Committee: UK road pr...

    Zero emission vehicles shouldn’t mean

    Feb 04, 20222,994 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing