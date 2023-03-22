VodaFone
Headline News

Charging

Mina Home Charging Point

EV drivers are missing out on major charging savings

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 - 09:22
No Comments
1,278 Views
Charging, Electric Vehicles, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Thousands of EV drivers could save hundreds of pounds when charging their cars at home by switching to specialist EV tariffs, but most are missing out, data from EV payment specialist Mina has shown.

In its latest EV Report into running costs for electric cars and vans, Mina found that the average pence per kWh cost for charging at home was lower than the average overall home energy cost – but only just – suggesting that drivers were not using lower off-peak or EV-specific tariffs enough.

The average home charge was 30p per kWh – only slightly less than the average cost of all home electricity at 34p per kWh for the period analysed. Added to this, Mina’s data, which tracked the charges, costs and consumption of more than 60,000 plug-in events, found there were over 800 different home tariffs.

The result, it said, was customer confusion and an inability to work out if, or how, they should move to a more suitable tariff, which potentially meant some drivers were paying over six times more than they could be to charge: equivalent to spending £15 more on each home charge for a typical EV with a 60kWh battery. Over 20,000 miles a year, that would equate to around £1,500 that could otherwise have been saved.

Ashley Tate Mina CEO

Ashley Tate

“The lowest rate in our data of 60,000 charges was 5p per kWh for an EV specific home tariff, yet the average cost was 30p per kWh,” said Mina CEO Ashley Tate. “Clearly, those two numbers are a long way apart which suggests there is more work to do, in that not enough drivers are on specific tariffs that will save them money.

“There is no lack of desire from energy suppliers to offer EV tariffs and help drivers make the switch, but with current wholesale energy costs being so high and unpredictable, they’re finding it hard to launch these tariffs. However, I do think we’ll see more of these coming to the market over the next two years. They are vitally important for the development of the EV market,” said Ashley.

“We have spoken to some EV owners who have been contacted by forward-thinking energy firms about the possibilities of switching to a more suitable tariff, and that’s really good to hear how they are changing over and saving money. Certainly one of the most proactive energy suppliers is Octopus Energy in trying to get EV drivers on the right tariffs.”

Octopus Energy is one of the leading energy suppliers in the UK and a smart tariff pioneer. Its Intelligent Octopus tariff allows drivers to charge for 10p an hour during a six hour window when it is best for the grid – helping drivers cut charging costs while balancing the grid.

Alex Schoch, Head of Flexibility at Octopus Energy Group, commented: “EV uptake has taken off in the UK – drivers are increasingly aware of the benefits of switching out their old school gas guzzling car.

“As Mina’s report confirms, EV tariffs such as Intelligent Octopus allow drivers to tap into the lower running costs available with electric cars, while helping to balance the grid and bring down bills for everyone. As more low cost renewables join the grid, these costs will only fall further – helping reduce the impact of travel on our wallets, as well as the planet.”

Often EV-specific tariffs have a shorter low cost window at night for charging than standard offpeak, but the charges are considerably less during that period – perhaps only a third of the cost of off-peak.

Ashley Tate said there were a number of issues drivers should be aware of when considering an EV tariff:

  • Do you understand how much energy you are using at home to charge your EV?
  • Is a nightly 4-5 hour EV tariff window enough for daily charging needs, and can you schedule your EV (or EVs!) charge to fit into it?
  • Often the accompanying peak tariff rate is higher than average. Would the rest of your home energy bills negate the savings of the EV-specific element?
  • Would a standard off-peak tariff, which is a higher cost at often around two-thirds that of peak, but goes on for longer (usually around eight hours), be a better bet?

“Our data shows that home charging is by far the most economical way to charge your car or van, and users of our system agree: 92% of all charges in the Mina database come from plugging in at home rather than in public. But choosing the right tariff is a question of balance, and requires a holistic understanding of all home energy – not just EVs,” Ashley added.

“We welcome the recent Electric Vehicle Smart Charging Action Plan published by the Government in which it says it wants to educate EV owners on the benefits of smart charging.  “But owners need more practical assistance with personalised calculations based on the usage of all their household electricity needs. This will hugely help in getting people on the right tariff for them, and so lower costs, spread energy demand and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.”

To download a copy of Mina’s EV Report, click HERE

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

IVECO S-Way at the Training Academy

IVECO Training Academy opens its doors to the...

Mar 22, 2023No Comments

IVECO’s cutting-edge Training Academy will soon be ready to welcome over 480 technicians and 100 commercial staff each year for the highest standard of training. The purpose-built

Key2 QuickStart

Jaama launches Key2 QuickSt...

With vehicle fleet costs spiralling and more compliance regulation

Mar 22, 2023
Viritech and Haydale to extend cooperation in hydrogen pressure vessels

Viritech and Haydale extend...

Viritech, the leading developer of high-performance hydrogen powertrain solutions

Mar 22, 2023
Checking Oil MOT

Contradictory reports on wh...

A report from Startline Motor Finance found that almost

Mar 22, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Green LOOP pallets in a warehouse

    The Pallet LOOP scoops Sustain...

    The Pallet LOOP is celebrating

    Mar 15, 20238,262 Views
    PDT Fleet Training Solutions training vehicles

    Driven by Excellence, a podcas...

    PDT Fleet Training Solutions, one

    Mar 15, 20236,072 Views
    RRG Group Stockport

    RRG Group’s Katie Newton...

    Marubeni Auto Investment UK has

    Mar 15, 20235,604 Views

    Samsara and Motormax announce ...

    Samsara, the pioneer of the

    Mar 17, 20234,206 Views
    Installing supercharger

    High-power EV supercharger ins...

    A new state-of-the-art supercharger has

    Mar 14, 20233,966 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022129,030 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202287,426 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202249,152 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202245,234 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202226,832 Views
    Recent Blogs
    IVECO S-Way at the Training Academy

    IVECO Training Academy opens i...

    IVECO’s cutting-edge Training Academy will

    Mar 22, 2023
    Key2 QuickStart

    Jaama launches Key2 QuickStart...

    With vehicle fleet costs spiralling

    Mar 22, 2023
    Viritech and Haydale to extend cooperation in hydrogen pressure vessels

    Viritech and Haydale extend co...

    Viritech, the leading developer of

    Mar 22, 2023
    Checking Oil MOT

    Contradictory reports on when ...

    A report from Startline Motor

    Mar 22, 2023
    Mina Home Charging Point

    EV drivers are missing out on ...

    Thousands of EV drivers could

    Mar 22, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing