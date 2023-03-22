More women training to become LGV drivers

RED Corporate Driver Training welcomes trend of more women undertaking training to become large goods vehicle (LGV) drivers.
More women are undertaking LGV training and moving into the professional driver industry, according to trends noticed by RED Corporate Driver Training.
According to the latest data from the Department for Transport, a total of 8,732 women took a practical LGV test in 2021/22 – a 188% increase on a decade ago (2011/12) when 3,024 women took the same test. A test pass enables a person to drive LGVs in the C1 and C1E (3.5-7.5 tonnes/plus trailer) or C and CE (3.7-32 tonnes/plus trailer) categories.
And those women taking the test are also passing in greater numbers – the pass rate for the test has increased from 53% in 2011/12 to 62.4% in 2021/22 – the latter figure exceeding their male counterparts who recorded a 58.7% pass rate.
The official figures reflect RED Corporate Driver Training’s own experience in training female drivers.
Karen Mallin Page, one of the RED Corporate Driver Training trainers, said: “It’s great to see more women being trained, getting qualified and moving into the professional driver industry.
“As a sector, it is more specialised, and requiring more technical expertise, than ever, and as a result women can really thrive in this environment. In terms of training we see increasing numbers of women coming through and their commitment to being trained and getting qualified is second to none.
“I would encourage any woman thinking of a career as a professional driver to come and speak to us. As a major corporate training provider, we have the facilities at places such as at our Donington headquarters, and support and infrastructure in person and online, to provide a very positive, professional learning experience.”