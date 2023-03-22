VodaFone
LEVC 10,000th vehicle

LEVC celebrates 10,000 vehicles

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 - 08:46
LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) is celebrating the significant milestone of producing its 10,000th vehicle at its state-of-the-art factory in Ansty, Coventry, UK.

LEVC Production staff with 10,000th vehicleLEVC has manufactured the TX – the world’s most advanced electric taxi – at its groundbreaking facility since 2017. Since the first TX taxi was delivered in January 2018 in London, 10,000 vehicles have now been built and sold throughout multiple global markets, from Paris to Madrid, Cairo to Tokyo.

The milestone follows LEVC’s recent announcement of a new strategy that will see it grow beyond manufacturing the TX, to become a leading zero-carbon mobility technology company. It also continues the momentum of a record-breaking year in 2022, with 2,508 TX vehicles sold, making it LEVC’s best annual sales performance to date.

Growing demand for the company’s smart, green, safe and accessible mobility solutions, means that the TX electric taxi has now overtaken the diesel-powered TX4, as the most common black cab operating in London. Representing more than 40% of all black cabs in London, there are over 6,000 TXs on the streets of the capital.

As well as reaching the significant milestone of 10,000 vehicles, this year also marks the 200th anniversary since the first Hackney carriage was licenced in London, and 75 years since the first ‘black cab’ as we know it, was born – in the form of the FX3. Over the decades, the TX has transformed into the vehicle it is today, providing sustainable transport to both drivers and passengers in more than 20 countries. To date the TX has travelled more than 534 million miles globally and prevented 162,000 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere.

Alex Nan, CEO of LEVC, commented: “This year will see LEVC hit many milestones. As well as producing our 10,000th vehicle, we will celebrate ten years of being part of the Geely Holding Group family. The last decade has seen significant change for the business – including a new manufacturing facility, a complete rebrand and the launch of both the TX electric taxi, and the VN5 van.

“Since the first TX rolled off the production line at Antsy in 2018, we have seen demand continue to grow for our purpose-built, advanced, zero-emission capable vehicles. We are proud to have reached the incredible milestone of 10,000 units and we would like to thank all our stakeholders –from our loyal customers, to valued employees for their support in helping us to achieve this impressive milestone.

“Looking ahead, LEVC has outlined a new strategy that will see the business transform into a leading zero carbon mobility technology company. We will build on LEVC’s unrivalled heritage and grow beyond high-end taxi manufacturing, delivering on our mission to offer smart, green, safe and accessible mobility to more customers than ever before.”

