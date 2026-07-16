£33.9 million awarded through workplace EV charging grants

Almost £34 million has been awarded to businesses, charities and public sector organisations through government-backed workplace EV charging schemes, according to new analysis by commercial vehicle rental specialist Dawsongroup vans.
The company examined the latest Department for Transport data covering the Workplace Charging Scheme (WCS) and the EV Infrastructure Grant for Staff and Fleets, both administered by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV).
Since launching in 2016, the two schemes have distributed a combined £33,889,873 in grant funding to help organisations invest in workplace EV charging infrastructure and support the transition to electric fleets.
The Workplace Charging Scheme has provided £25,552,841 towards the installation of 69,439 charge point sockets across the UK. The separate EV Infrastructure Grant for Staff and Fleets has allocated £8,337,032 to fund the enabling works required for future charging infrastructure, including cabling and electrical upgrades, supporting 6,199 socket infrastructure units.
Dawsongroup vans found that annual Workplace Charging Scheme voucher redemptions peaked at 13,293 in 2022 before falling for two consecutive years to 6,634 in 2024. However, uptake recovered in 2025, with 7,506 vouchers redeemed, representing a 13.14 per cent year-on-year increase.
Sarah Gray, Head of ZEV Strategy and Development at Dawsongroup vans, believes the increase reflects growing momentum behind fleet electrification. “More fleet operators are now working backwards from their electrification commitments and realising that on-site charging needs to be part of that plan. The 2025 figures suggest that the process is accelerating, which is encouraging. But the WCS is now in its final confirmed year, and businesses that have not yet applied are running out of time to benefit.”
The EV Infrastructure Grant for Staff and Fleets, which is available to businesses employing fewer than 250 people, saw rapid growth during its first full year. Infrastructure unit installations increased from 809 in 2022 to 1,909 in 2023 before declining over the following two years.
Gray said: “The infrastructure grant asked businesses to think ahead, planning electrical capacity for charge points they might not install for another year or two. The businesses that moved quickly in 2023 were largely those that already had electrification on their roadmap. As that group reduced in size, so did the annual installation figures.”
Regionally, the South East recorded the highest number of Workplace Charging Scheme installations since 2016, followed by the North West and the East of England. Wales and Northern Ireland recorded the lowest number of installations.
Gray added: “The volume of installations in the South East and North West is partly a reflection of business density, but access to approved installers and familiarity with the application process also play a role. Regions with lower figures are not necessarily less committed to electrification. For businesses in those areas, understanding what is available and how to apply remains an important first step.”
The Workplace Charging Scheme is currently scheduled to remain open until 31 March 2027. From April 2026, eligible applicants can receive grants of up to £500 per socket for a maximum of 40 sockets, offering potential funding of up to £20,000.
Gray said businesses should take advantage of the funding while it remains available. “A business installing ten charge points under the current grant rate could recover up to £5,000 towards the cost. That is a sizable contribution, and it’s available now. The scheme has been extended several times, but it has a confirmed end date of March 2027 with no indication of a further extension. Businesses that delay risk missing out on financial assistance with their fleet electrification.”