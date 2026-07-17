LEAP24 partners with HIVED to support London’s growing fleet of eHGVs

LEAP24, one of London’s fastest-growing ultra-rapid EV charging networks, has partnered with HIVED, the UK’s first all-electric parcel delivery company, to support its expanding fleet of electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs) operating across the capital.
The partnership brings together two businesses committed to accelerating the transition to zero-emission transport. As HIVED continues to grow its fully electric delivery network, it is using LEAP24’s ultra-rapid charging hubs, with the London City Airport site serving as its primary overnight charging location.
Designed with commercial vehicles in mind, the London City Airport charging hub features spacious bays capable of accommodating vehicles up to 12 metres in length. The facility provides reliable overnight charging, ensuring HIVED’s electric HGVs are fully charged and ready to begin daily operations while minimising downtime.
Unlike many logistics operators that are gradually electrifying their fleets, HIVED has built its delivery network around an all-electric fleet from the outset. By deploying electric heavy goods vehicles across London, the company is demonstrating that sustainable logistics can already operate successfully at scale.
As the adoption of electric HGVs continues to grow, access to dependable charging infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. Overnight charging enables commercial fleets to recharge outside operational hours, maximising vehicle availability during the day and supporting more efficient fleet management.
LEAP24 has developed its charging hubs to meet the specific requirements of commercial vehicles, going beyond the needs of passenger cars. Its sites offer extra-wide charging bays, straightforward access for larger vehicles and ultra-rapid charging speeds of up to 300kW. The London City Airport hub is particularly well suited to electric freight vehicles, comfortably accommodating vehicles up to 12 metres long.
Pelle Schlichting, CEO of LEAP24, said: “HIVED is proving that all-electric logistics can work at scale today. We’re proud to support that ambition with ultra-rapid charging that keeps commercial fleets moving. Partnerships like this are key to accelerating the transition to zero-emission transport”
Safat Chowdhury, Principle Project Manager of HIVED, said: “The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering practical, scalable solutions that support the electrification of commercial transport. Together, HIVED and LEAP24 are helping to demonstrate that the future of logistics is not only electric, but available today.”
The collaboration highlights the growing demand for charging infrastructure capable of supporting commercial electric vehicles as businesses accelerate the shift to cleaner transport. LEAP24 continues to expand its network of ultra-rapid charging hubs across London and the South East, providing affordable and reliable charging solutions for commercial fleets, professional drivers and everyday EV motorists.