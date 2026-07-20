New Tachograph & Driver Hours module from E-Training World

E-Training World has launched a new driver training module providing essential education on the effective use of Tachographs and the safe implementation of Driver Hours regulations. The training is designed for new HGV Drivers, drivers returning to the industry, as well as a refresher for existing drivers to understand how to use tachographs correctly to ensure safety and compliance.
The Tachograph and Driver Hours module is also highly relevant to van drivers operating in the EU, following the recent regulation change. From 1 July 2026, vans and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) with a Maximum Authorised Mass (MAM) of 2.5 to 3.5 tonnes that are used for international commercial freight transport or cabotage must be fitted with a second-generation smart tachograph (known as Smart Tachograph 2 or G2V2).
Tachograph requirements previously applied only to vehicles over 3.5 tonnes. However, the threshold has now been reduced to 2.5 tonnes and applies to UK drivers even if the vehicle crosses the EU border just once. The drivers of these vans are also now subject to the same driving time and rest period rules that currently apply to HGV drivers under EU Regulation 561/2006.
“Fleet operators must ensure that drivers are trained in tachograph use and understand driving and rest time rules, as well as ensure tachographs are installed and functioning correctly,” comments Graham Hurdle, managing director of E-Training World. “Tachographs create a complete picture of the driver’s day, ensuring accuracy, compliance and safety on every journey. They protect drivers, promote responsible, compliant transport and are an essential part of secure, legal fleet management.”
The interactive online training module educates drivers on the role of tachographs and how to use the devices correctly. It explains the role of Driver’s cards, when they should be used, and helps drivers understand the Driver Hours rules. The bite-sized learning module highlights common tachograph infringements, many of which can be avoided through good planning and attention to detail.
“Breaks are essential to prevent fatigue and ensure drivers stay alert and safe on the road,” Graham added. “Collisions caused by fatigue are estimated to contribute to 10–20% of all road crashes and can be up to 50% more likely to result in death or serious injury because a driver who has momentarily fallen asleep often fails to brake or steer away from an impact. Whilst the rules can seem complex, they are designed to improve road safety.
In real-world operations, drivers face complex situations such as multi-drop deliveries, long-distance routes, and ferry crossings. But Enforcement Officers can carry out roadside checks at any time. Drivers must understand that penalties can include fines, prohibitions and an impact on an operator’s licence. Compliance with tachograph and driver hours rules protects both drivers and businesses.”
E-Training World is the company that pioneered online driver profiling and training. As well as serving some of the largest fleet operators in the UK, they provide branded/white-labelled systems to many of the best-known companies in the fleet sector. These include insurance companies, fleet management specialists, accident management providers, driver training businesses, vehicle rental specialists and other fleet sector suppliers.