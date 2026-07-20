Moto launches ‘Moto Charge’ hub at Exeter

Moto Hospitality has officially opened its new Moto CHARGE ultra-rapid charging hub at Exeter, creating the UK’s largest motorway EV charging Mega Hub with a total of 100 ultra-rapid charging bays for passenger electric vehicles.
The expansion marks a major milestone in Moto’s strategy to invest more than £500 million across its UK motorway services network, supporting the rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption while helping to reduce charging queues during busy travel periods.
Located at Junction 30 on the M5, the Exeter Mega Hub now features 24 new Moto CHARGE ultra-rapid chargers alongside the site’s existing infrastructure, comprising 32 Tesla Superchargers and 44 GRIDSERVE high-power charging bays. Together, they provide motorists with one of the most comprehensive public charging facilities in the UK.
The new Moto CHARGE chargers deliver charging speeds of up to 400kW, allowing compatible electric vehicles to add up to 100 miles of driving range in less than 10 minutes. The site also offers fully accessible charging bays and supports multiple payment options, making charging quicker and more convenient for all drivers.
The Exeter expansion forms part of Moto’s wider ambition to increase its nationwide charging network to more than 4,000 EV charging bays. By significantly increasing capacity at one of Britain’s busiest motorway service areas, the company aims to eliminate “charging anxiety” and ensure drivers can reliably find an available charger, particularly during peak holiday travel.
Moto is also supporting the UK’s transition to cleaner transport by catering for both private motorists and commercial operators. The Exeter site includes four dedicated charging bays for electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs), providing vital infrastructure for the growing number of zero-emission commercial fleets.
A standout feature of the new Moto CHARGE hub is its innovative bay design, which has been created to accommodate larger electric vehicles and a variety of charging port locations. The layout also allows motorists towing caravans or trailers to remain connected throughout the charging process, removing the need to unhitch before recharging and making long-distance journeys significantly more convenient.
Ken McMeikan, CEO of Moto Hospitality, said: “Our vision is to transform the UK’s rest stop experience and one of the many transformations for motorists over the coming years is the transition to electric vehicles and clean energies. The creation of our new Mega Hub at Exeter with 24 Moto CHARGE ultra-rapid EV charging bays is an absolutely huge milestone that will leave motorists in no doubt of Moto’s ambition to provide the EV charging facilities that customers need and deserve.”
Daniel Kunkel, CEO of GRIDSERVE, one of Moto’s infrastructure partners at the site, added: “EV charging hubs like Exeter show what’s possible when long-term infrastructure planning, grid investment and cutting-edge technology comes together to support the shift to electric transport for everyone. We’re proud of our partnership with Moto, both here at Exeter and beyond. And as EV adoption continues to accelerate, GRIDSERVE remains committed to building the infrastructure required to support cleaner transport.”
The opening of the Exeter Mega Hub reinforces Moto’s commitment to developing a reliable, future-ready EV charging network that supports motorists across the UK while helping accelerate the country’s transition to zero-emission transport.